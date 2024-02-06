The massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school -- one which left 21 dead -- marked the nation's 27th school shooting in 2022, according to Education Week.

Schools' handling of active shooters, an increasingly familiar aspect of American school safety in recent years, is once again dominating national politics.

When Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, and Jeff Worley, assistant principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, first entered the field of education more than two decades ago, school shootings were not a common concern.

"This wasn't at the forefront of our minds back then," Crowell said.

Both administrators described preparation for a potential active shooter as a constant process -- looking into weaknesses, having conversations on options, evaluating and updating drills and security.

"You have to constantly reevaluate, and hopefully close, any open vulnerabilities," Worley said.

The assistant principal said that can be as simple as focusing on making sure unsupervised doors are locked or adding a resource officer, which the school did in 2013, in part for security in case of an active shooter.

Crowell has been a certified ALICE trainer for five years. The name is an acronym for important steps to take in an emergency situation alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate. ALICE is a federally backed program focused on school safety during active shooter events.

Crowell not only helps evaluate preparedness and safety for Cape Girardeau Public Schools but for schools across the state through Missouri School Board Association's Center for Educational Safety. He helps evaluate schools' safety and security and conducts training to improve their preparedness.

"We tend to look at a baseline of what they have and then also offer suggestions on 'You may want to look at these practices, these policies or these deterrents as your community allows or your district allows,'" Crowell said.