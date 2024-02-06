Local restaurant owner DeWayne Schaaf brews up plans to the future

DeWayne Schaaf had bad timing.

A New York Times story featuring the restaurateur came out March 20, 2020, shortly after New York City announced quarantine procedures. A still-unfamiliar virus had crossed the ocean and was spreading with alarming rapidity. The story was published four days after New York City public schools locked down, three days after a complete shutdown of every restaurant and bar in the city.

Two days later, the "NYS on Pause" program began, forcing all non-essential workers to "stay home, save a life." The New York Times article was obscured under a wave of COVID-related news.

Schaaf owns multiple establishments in Cape Girardeau — Ebb and Flow Fermentations at 11 S. Spanish St. and Celebrations Restaurant at 615 Bellevue St., along with two catering operations. With these businesses and a cattle farm owned by his father-in-law, Schaaf has seen his multiple ventures support one another through vertical integration.

Today, he shows no signs of slowing his culinary blitzkrieg — what Schaaf described as "a push out of the kitchen" and into the realm beyond.

Last week, Schaaf returned from a nine-day sojourn in Belgium, the country behind a style of unique, wild-fermented beers called lambics. Unlike the vast majority of commercial beers, lambics take a gamble on Mother Nature, using the wild yeast and bacteria naturally present in the air rather than the more reliable, laboratory-cultivated varieties.

It's a type of improvisation that appeals to Schaaf's personality, and his fondness for so-called "mixed fermentations," those which produce sour, funky, or otherwise unusual flavor profiles.

In an industry recently dominated by IPAs and a sometimes singular obsession with hops, Schaaf's 15 years of homebrew experience pushed him in a different direction. With a bohemian sensibility, his focus shifted away from imported hops — notorious for their narrow range of cultivation — toward local microorganisms.

These overlooked yeast and bacteria contribute just as much character to a beer as hops, but are far easier to find and cultivate locally.

Through wild yeast, a sense of locality and environment emerges — often called "terroir" in the wine world. It's a sense that comes through in everything Schaaf sets his mind to. He coined an expression around the particular work ethic that takes pains in every detail: "If it's not a pain in the ass, it's not worth doing." Schaaf even produced shirts with the motto emblazoned on them.

Before the demands of business drained his private obsessions, Schaaf boasted a home library of about 185 different strains of yeast, all painstakingly isolated from the wild. His best-known yeast blend, dubbed "Mud King," saw global distribution.

"It was my project, built from wild yeast isolates I received from other people," Schaaf explained. "It's now on six continents, 43 countries, and 30-some-odd commercial breweries use it to some degree in their wild culture brewing."

Beginnings

Never much of a party animal, Schaaf was driven by boredom. In the mid-1990s, he found himself making ends meet by crafting optical surgery instruments, but the day job wasn't enough to keep him stimulated.

"I didn't drink, I didn't party, I didn't do a lot of the things other people did. I loved art, but I could only go to the same art museum exhibits so many times," Schaaf remembered. "One day, I was just kind of ranting and grumbling that I needed a second job at night, just to keep me busy."

Schaaf's complaints paid off. Ironically, his unwillingness to numb his boredom with alcohol landed him a position at an Irish pub called McGurk's. There, Schaaf, who had studied cinematography for a career in film, found himself blindsided by an unexpected passion.

"Literally on day one, I fell in love with the English-style beers they served," he recalled.

The newfound obsession for beer coincided with the first wave of the craft beer craze in America.

By the time the movement began to fizzle out, Schaaf was already inextricably tied into the hobby of homebrewing. Within it, the obsession that began with English-style beers soon became more esoteric as Schaaf entered the mysterious, almost mystical world of Belgian-style brewing.

"English beers just run the gamut from light to dark. But in Belgians, you get everything from weird 'sours' to really crazy phenolics. It's a different level of diversity. Whether they were 'saisons' or 'trappist' or 'sours,' I really got into that," Schaaf said of his conversion to the mysterious and ancient Belgian style. "I really dived deep into the pool of mixed fermentation. I taught myself how to catch wild yeast, isolate them on petri dishes, build them up and make some cultures. I shipped them all around the world."