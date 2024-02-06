All sections
January 25, 2023

Local residents appointed to state commission, board

Nathan English
Tameka Randle
Tameka Randle

Cape Girardeau City Council member Tameka Randle has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, a state news release said Monday, Jan. 23.

The commission was created in 1969 and is focused on ensuring access to affordable housing and housing assistance in the state through financing. The board is made up of the governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, attorney general and six appointees.

Randle serves as the Ward 2 representative on the City Council.

Mayor Stacy Kinder congratulated Randle during the council meeting, Monday. Kinder also mentioned District 147 Rep. John Voss, who was recently named to the Missouri House of Representatives Budget Committee.

"I just wanted to point out that we in the area are well represented at the state level and that's something that will be great for the city," Kinder said.

Lisa Newcomer of Jackson was appointed to the Missouri Board for Respiratory Care by Parson. Newcomer is the vice president of regional operations for Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau.

