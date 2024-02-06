Local residents appointed to state commission, board

Cape Girardeau City Council member Tameka Randle has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, a state news release said Monday, Jan. 23.

The commission was created in 1969 and is focused on ensuring access to affordable housing and housing assistance in the state through financing. The board is made up of the governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, attorney general and six appointees.

Randle serves as the Ward 2 representative on the City Council.