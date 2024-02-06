Local GOP hopefuls running for the Missouri General Assembly in the Aug. 4 primary election indicate they remain united behind Gov. Mike Parson’s reopening plan.

Unlike Cape Girardeau County, which issued a face-covering order to slow the spread of COVID-19 effective Monday, there is no statewide public health order currently in effect.

Health restrictions on a statewide level were dropped when the state entered Phase II of Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan on June 16.

State Senate

The Republican candidates vying for the District 27 seat in the Missouri Senate said there is no reason to hit the pause button on reopening, despite a 6.8% increase in statewide cases in the last seven days.

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reports 28,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 1,093 deaths.

Holly Rehder

State Rep. Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) said, “I’ve always supported keeping the economy open and allowing people to use common sense.”

Kathy Swan

Her Senate opponent, state Rep. Kathy Swan (R-Cape Girardeau) agrees.

“Throughout this situation,” Swan said, “the Governor has shown he will make the best decisions for our state based on available data and advice from medical experts.

“We must push forward, and we must work to get our economy back up and running at full speed,” she added.