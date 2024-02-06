Missouri's 57th Gov. Mike Parson delivered his final state of the state address this week, at the beginning of his sixth year in office.

Wednesday, Jan. 24, Parson touted the personal victories under his administration, including reshaping the state's Supreme Court, reducing the number of elective abortions, reducing income taxes by more than 20% across three tax cuts and increasing state funding for K-12 and higher education, among others.

State representatives from Southeast Missouri praised the governor's leadership since taking office in 2018.

District 148 Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton said he appreciated the positive aspect of Parson's speech.

"The positive aspect and talking about his accomplishments over the last eight years," Burger said. "He's kind of setting Missouri up moving forward, and I think we can continue to build on his leadership and keep investing in Missouri and Missourians. Our goal needs to be to shoot high, and I think that's where I'm going to be part of that."

Barry Hovis

Burger also touted the state's financial, infrastructural and educational improvements under Parson.

"I'm excited about where Missouri stands both financially, as far as I'm concerned, and also where we ranked for our infrastructure improvements, which I think is good to lead to business development and job growth," he said. "It's exciting where our workforce development programs and infrastructure accomplishments are. I think we've done an outstanding job leading Missouri. Fully funding the K-12 foundation formula with an additional $120 million over last year's levels is big and fully funding school transportation is good. That helps our local schools out tremendously, so those things are pretty exciting."

District 147 Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau felt Parson's introduction of the first-ever female majority in the Missouri Supreme Court stood out the most from his address, and praised the governor for speaking on his financial victories.

"Governor Parson highlighted the many achievements of his administration over the last six years," Voss said, "cutting taxes by 20%, reducing debt by over 50% while maintaining a AAA credit rating, adding 110,000 jobs and reducing the unemployment rate to an all-time low of 2.1%. I'd say that's a pretty good record."

Both Burger and Voss said they were impressed with the governor's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as well.