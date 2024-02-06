Home prices in America continue to rise but the level of cost severity depends on where people live.

According to S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller's U.S. National Home Price Index, home prices rose 18.8% in 2021, the biggest increase in 34 years and substantially higher than 2020, when it was 10.4%.

All regions of the country saw price gains but the jumps were most pronounced in the South and Southeast -- each of which were up over 25%, said S&P, with Phoenix, Tampa and Miami reporting the highest annual gains among the 20 cities indexed in December.

Locally

"According to the latest quarterly reports from Southeast Missouri Realtors (SMR), the median single existing home price rose 9% year-over-year to $179,900 compared to the previous quarter when year-over-year was up 4%," said Terry Baker, SMR's association executive, with offices in Cape Girardeau.

"Usually, Southeast Missouri does not feel the extreme market movements as profoundly as coastal states or in major markets. In certain price points and certain areas of the region where inventory has been slight and demand has remained steady, we may be close to matching the national data," said Lori Fowler of Area Properties Real Estate with offices in Cape Girardua and Scott counties.

Tim Meredith of Century 21 Ashland and Century 21 Premiere brokerages in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, agrees.

"We have certainly seen price appreciation in our area, not to the extent as in metropolitan areas or in 'hot' markets nationally, but definitely upward movement," he said.