A new federal regulation has local stores restricting the sale of tobacco products to people younger than 21, but not everyone likes the idea.

On Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, raising the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. As approved by the FDA, this halted the sale of all tobacco products — including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and other vape and tobacco products — to people younger than 21.

A statement made Friday by the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, however, stated the State of Missouri is awaiting further direction from the FDA and, until they receive that guidance, will continue to enforce 18 as the minimum age to purchase tobacco. Federal regulation still requires retailers adhere to the new FDA age requirement, but it currently is not enforced at the state level.

Area convenience stores such as Kidd’s, D Mart and Rhodes 101 are displaying signs at their locations indicating they adhere to the federal guidelines. As many retailers stopped tobacco sales to people younger than 21 on Dec. 26, both and customers had little time to adjust.

Bailey Seabaugh, 20, who works at D Mart in Fruitland said she has smoked for the past two years. She said she feels frustrated with the change, as she can no longer purchase tobacco products for herself.

“I feel like I’m 12 again,” she said, “When you’re 18, you’re given all these privileges, and then they’re all taken away from you.”

Kevin Groves, manager of Country Mart in Jackson, said it is hard to say how the Dec. 20 change will affect business, but the grocery store has not noticed a significant change in tobacco sales. As many of the store’s tobacco customers are 25 or older and tend to purchase cartons of cigarettes rather than packs, Groves said, many of the customers might view the age change as only affecting a small demographic.

Jack Draper, a customer at D Mart, said he smoked for many years before quitting the habit that led to his COPD. When asked about the new age limit, he said the raise from 18 to 21 would be beneficial to young adults.