A new federal regulation has local stores restricting the sale of tobacco products to people younger than 21, but not everyone likes the idea.
On Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, raising the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. As approved by the FDA, this halted the sale of all tobacco products — including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and other vape and tobacco products — to people younger than 21.
A statement made Friday by the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, however, stated the State of Missouri is awaiting further direction from the FDA and, until they receive that guidance, will continue to enforce 18 as the minimum age to purchase tobacco. Federal regulation still requires retailers adhere to the new FDA age requirement, but it currently is not enforced at the state level.
Area convenience stores such as Kidd’s, D Mart and Rhodes 101 are displaying signs at their locations indicating they adhere to the federal guidelines. As many retailers stopped tobacco sales to people younger than 21 on Dec. 26, both and customers had little time to adjust.
Bailey Seabaugh, 20, who works at D Mart in Fruitland said she has smoked for the past two years. She said she feels frustrated with the change, as she can no longer purchase tobacco products for herself.
“I feel like I’m 12 again,” she said, “When you’re 18, you’re given all these privileges, and then they’re all taken away from you.”
Kevin Groves, manager of Country Mart in Jackson, said it is hard to say how the Dec. 20 change will affect business, but the grocery store has not noticed a significant change in tobacco sales. As many of the store’s tobacco customers are 25 or older and tend to purchase cartons of cigarettes rather than packs, Groves said, many of the customers might view the age change as only affecting a small demographic.
Jack Draper, a customer at D Mart, said he smoked for many years before quitting the habit that led to his COPD. When asked about the new age limit, he said the raise from 18 to 21 would be beneficial to young adults.
“It gives them more time to think about it,” Draper said. When he started smoking, he said he didn’t realize the health risks involved.
Some retailers had already halted tobacco sales before the federal legislation. In July, Walmart and Sam’s Club stores ended sale of tobacco products to individuals younger than 21 in their stores. In an October news release, grocery store chain Schnucks also announced its intentions to completely end the sale of tobacco in all stores, including the Cape Girardeau location, starting Jan. 1. In a statement by CEO Todd Schnuck, Schnuck said the decision came from the company’s mission to “nourish people’s lives,” something he said does not include tobacco products. Cape Girardeau Schnucks manager Jon Townsend said all tobacco products were removed from the shelves Monday.
In 2014, Columbia was the first city in Missouri to implement a city ordinance banning the sale of tobacco products to anyone younger than 21, according to the City of Columbia website. They were later joined in the Tobacco 21 initiative by several other large cities in Missouri, including St. Louis and Springfield.
The Tobacco 21 campaign, led by the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation, advocates for all states to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products, and has since been involved in 19 states passing legislation increasing the age to 21.
In October and November, Cape Girardeau City Council met to discuss a similar proposal by Tobacco 21 representatives to create a city ordinance banning local businesses from selling tobacco products to individuals younger than 21. The council did not take a vote on the ordinance and opted instead to further discuss it. The proposal was met with opposition from council members and the city attorney.
Many individuals who are opposed to the ban argue it’s unfair to 18 year olds who have other responsibilities, such as the option of serving in the military.
Shawn Blair, 25, a customer at D Mart also said he did not like the age increase.
“You can go off and fight for your country, but you can’t come home and buy a pack of cigarettes,” he said.
