NewsDecember 19, 2020

Local radio legend Cousin Carl dies

Southeast Missourian
Bill Anderson is also known as Cousin Carl at KWKZ Pure Country 106.1 in Cape Girardeau. (Fred Lynch)

Billy R. Anderson, known as Cousin Carl to listeners of family-owned Pure Country 106.1 KWKZ-FM, died Friday morning at the age of 80.

Arrangements are pending at Ford & Sons in Cape Girardeau.

Licensed to the city of Charleston, Missouri, 50,000-watt KWKZ went on the air in 1993 at studios in the former First National Bank building on Broadway Street in Cape, moving in 1997 to the station's current location at 753 Enterprise Drive.

Anderson, according to a radio station biography, grew up on a farm in Southeast Oklahoma and got his first paying job in Dequeen, Arkansas, as an announcer while a senior in high school.

Anderson received an Addy (American Advertising) Award in 2010.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

