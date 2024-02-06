A 150-plus page education bill that has passed through the state House of Representatives and Senate has local public school administrators urging Gov. Mike Parson to veto it.

Concerns surrounding Senate Bill 727 — which evolved from a 12-page bill into the multifaceted legislation it is — include a $25 million expansion of private school tax credits, establishment of a charter school in Boone County that some administrators fear will lead to charter school expansion around the state and increased teacher salaries with no apparent mandate to increase funding for schools to cover the added costs. The bill passed the House 82-69 on April 18, receiving the minimum number of "yes" votes required. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden signed the bill Monday, April 22, and House Speaker Dean Plotcher signed it Wednesday, April 24.

With the bill on his desk, Parson now has 15 days to sign, veto or let the bill become law if he takes no action.

"If people put pressure on (Parson) to really look at this bill and how detrimental it is to public education — he needs to veto this bill," Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon said. "The only saving grace that we have currently is just for people in our community and across the state to start emailing him and start sending him letters that they do not agree with this bill, and we would want him to veto it."

Benyon said his main concern lies with the expansion of the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program, also known as MOScholars, and a lack of guaranteed funds to help public school districts across the state cover the costs associated with the bill.

"Basically, it’s a massive unfunded mandate, and there’s no assurance that we’re going to be getting any funding to help roll out this bill," Benyon said. "One of the big ones for me is the current version of the bill adds the growth of the state voucher program to formula increases. We only have so much of the pie, and when they start taking dollars away from the pie, it shortens the amount of slice that we get. The state only gets a certain amount of dollars, so every time they start giving dollars to something else, it takes away from the school districts’ funding and that makes us really vulnerable to cuts in order to fund the increases in the formula and the voucher program that they have in there."

According to Benyon, Cape Girardeau schools likely won’t be affected by the requirement to raise teacher pay, which increases the minimum salary of teachers from $25,000 to $40,000 and increases the minimum for teachers with a master’s degree and at least 10 years of experience from $33,000 to $46,000 with yearly $1,000 increases until the minimum reaches $48,000 for the 2027-28 school year.

"I think it’s important that we raise teacher salaries," Benyon said. "That’s probably one of the most important things that we are doing in our district is trying to look for ways to continue to increase teachers and support staff salaries. ... I’m not just looking at our district, I’m looking at the state as a whole. It’s just not a good way of approaching that because, No. 1, they have not earmarked any dollars moving forward that assures us that they’re going to give us dollars to offset those costs to increase salaries. Once you increase the salary, it increases your whole salary schedule, and that’s a few dollars that you have to make sure that you’re budgeting for to make sure that you’re able to pay those teachers $40,000 a year at Step 1."

Delta School District superintendent David Heeb echoed Benyon’s sentiment.

"I am 1,000% in favor of giving teachers a raise," Heeb said. "I wish they would have simply passed a bill with only a raise for teachers in it. I think we could have done that. I don’t know one principal or superintendent that opposes that kind of bill.

"So, to sum up my thoughts, I hope the governor vetoes this bill and sends it back with a note that says, ‘Give the teachers a raise and cut everything else.’ He would get a standing ovation from everybody in education — teachers, administrators, students and parents — if he did that."