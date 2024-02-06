All sections
NewsDecember 9, 2021

Local public holiday displays decrease in Cape, increase in Jackson

If it seems there are fewer holiday displays this month at Cape County Park North than in years past, your eyes do not deceive you. Three years ago, Cape Girardeau County parks superintendent Bryan Sander said 105 displays were confirmed for the "Holiday of Lights" exhibit, which began in 1987 as a project of the SEMO Arts Council...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Holiday displays at Cape County Park North, such as the one for St. Mary's Cathedral, left, seen Wednesday, are decreasing.
Holiday displays at Cape County Park North, such as the one for St. Mary's Cathedral, left, seen Wednesday, are decreasing.

If it seems there are fewer holiday displays this month at Cape County Park North than in years past, your eyes do not deceive you.

Three years ago, Cape Girardeau County parks superintendent Bryan Sander said 105 displays were confirmed for the "Holiday of Lights" exhibit, which began in 1987 as a project of the SEMO Arts Council.

"We have 43 displays confirmed and paid for this year, so we're down more than half from 2018," Sander said Wednesday. "Actually, we have a few more now than in 2020, when we only had 38 confirmed."

According to previous reporting, the venerable exhibit had 200 confirmed displays as recently as 2017.

"I really don't know why the numbers are down," Sander said. "I suspect some Jackson businesses that used to come here are now going to the display in Jackson City Park."

Jackson

Jackson's "Lights of the Season" display is in its 27th year and city parks superintendent Shane West Anderson said the municipality has 80 displays this year along Parkview Street — up from 67 in 2018.

"I think plain economics may be at work," Anderson said. "The county park charges a fee to put up a display and here in Jackson, we don't, and that may be a huge factor."

In October 2018, the Cape Girardeau County Commission OK'd a new fee schedule for lighted displays in Cape County Park North: $100 for displays along the main road, open to businesses, organizations or individuals; and $50 for smaller displays out in the park, which would be open only to individuals.

