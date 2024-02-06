Local public holiday displays decrease in Cape, increase in Jackson

If it seems there are fewer holiday displays this month at Cape County Park North than in years past, your eyes do not deceive you.

Three years ago, Cape Girardeau County parks superintendent Bryan Sander said 105 displays were confirmed for the "Holiday of Lights" exhibit, which began in 1987 as a project of the SEMO Arts Council.

"We have 43 displays confirmed and paid for this year, so we're down more than half from 2018," Sander said Wednesday. "Actually, we have a few more now than in 2020, when we only had 38 confirmed."

According to previous reporting, the venerable exhibit had 200 confirmed displays as recently as 2017.