With the expected signature of Gov. Mike Parson, staffing is planned to grow markedly in the Area 32 Missouri State Public Defender office in Jackson.

“Our offices (statewide) are historically understaffed,” said Mary Fox, state MSPD director based in Columbia, Missouri. “The staff complement was put in place in the 1990s and the number has remained pretty static, while cases requiring a public defender have significantly increased.”

Legislation to increase the number of court-appointed defenders in Missouri by 53 lawyers was passed by both houses of the General Assembly on May 7.

All lawmakers locally voted “yes” — Jamie Burger, Rick Francis, Barry Hovis and Wayne Wallingford in the House and Holly Rehder in the Senate.

The local public defender’s office will hire three additional lawyers to handle caseloads for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry and Scott counties.

Additionally, Stoddard County cases, previously handled out of Area 35 in Kennett, Missouri, will move to the Jackson office along with three lawyers — meaning the total number of lawyers working out of Jackson will increase by a third, from 12 to 18.

Renovation

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday gave its unanimous approval to the expansion of the Area 32 office at 2360 N. High St.

The building’s landlord, once the bill is signed, will make renovations to accommodate the added staff.