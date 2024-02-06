All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 22, 2021

Local public defender office to expand; understaffed for years, state director says

With the expected signature of Gov. Mike Parson, staffing is planned to grow markedly in the Area 32 Missouri State Public Defender office in Jackson. “Our offices (statewide) are historically understaffed,” said Mary Fox, state MSPD director based in Columbia, Missouri. “The staff complement was put in place in the 1990s and the number has remained pretty static, while cases requiring a public defender have significantly increased.”...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The sign for the local Missouri State Public Defender's office is seen Monday in Jackson.
The sign for the local Missouri State Public Defender's office is seen Monday in Jackson.Jeff Long

With the expected signature of Gov. Mike Parson, staffing is planned to grow markedly in the Area 32 Missouri State Public Defender office in Jackson.

“Our offices (statewide) are historically understaffed,” said Mary Fox, state MSPD director based in Columbia, Missouri. “The staff complement was put in place in the 1990s and the number has remained pretty static, while cases requiring a public defender have significantly increased.”

Legislation to increase the number of court-appointed defenders in Missouri by 53 lawyers was passed by both houses of the General Assembly on May 7.

All lawmakers locally voted “yes” — Jamie Burger, Rick Francis, Barry Hovis and Wayne Wallingford in the House and Holly Rehder in the Senate.

The local public defender’s office will hire three additional lawyers to handle caseloads for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry and Scott counties.

Additionally, Stoddard County cases, previously handled out of Area 35 in Kennett, Missouri, will move to the Jackson office along with three lawyers — meaning the total number of lawyers working out of Jackson will increase by a third, from 12 to 18.

Renovation

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday gave its unanimous approval to the expansion of the Area 32 office at 2360 N. High St.

The building’s landlord, once the bill is signed, will make renovations to accommodate the added staff.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Other than the state paying for telephone service, the individual counties are on the hook for the cost of office space and utilities. A new five-year lease beginning in January 2022 has been drafted for the Jackson office with each of the participating six counties picking up a proportional share of the cost based on the 2010 census count of population.

Cape Girardeau County, as the largest of the six, will pay nearly 40% of the total rent and will see its yearly expenditure rise from the current $23,565 to $31,800.

Scott County will pay nearly 21% of the lease and Stoddard County nearly 16%. The remaining lease cost will come in assigned contributions from Bollinger, Mississippi and Perry counties.

“We’re required to do this by state statute,” said First District Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Paul Koeper, who referred to the increased cost as “an unfunded mandate.”

Rationale

Fox said there is a clear reason why public defender caseloads have increased.

“While I can’t give you exact figures, I would say that the introduction of methamphetamine to Missouri certainly was a big factor in the increase in criminal cases over the years,” she said.

Fox also said moving attorneys from Kennett to Jackson helps with a recruitment problem.

“We’ve had great difficulty over the years staffing the Kennett office. Cape County is a more urban area and it is easier to attract attorneys to the Cape area,” she said. “After speaking to district director Leslie Hazel from Cape County and Rance Butler, the district defender from Kennett, we agreed it would make sense to transfer the two defenders from Kennett to Jackson, where they already live, and then to add one additional attorney to handle the Stoddard caseload.”

The Area 35 office in Kennett, with five public defenders, will continue to handle cases in Dunklin County.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy