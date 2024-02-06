Local private schools prepare for in-person classes in the fall

Nearly a month prior to start of fall classes, local private schools are finalizing plans to bring students back to classrooms amid the coronavirus.
At Notre Dame Regional High School, classes will be held primarily face-to-face with an online option for those at high-risk, principal Tim Garner said. The online format will not be separate from in-class learning, Garner said.
Students will also be required to wear masks, in addition to social distancing in classrooms, the lunchroom, hallways and other public spaces. When students pick up fall textbooks, Garner said they will also receive two masks with the Notre Dame logo to wear during the week. All other masks worn must have the school’s logo or simple colors, he said.
Eagle Ridge serves students from 6 weeks old to high school age and has been open to pre-school students since March, school administrator Janice Margarabe said. Older students participated in online learning the remainder of the school year.
Temperatures will be taken every morning and parents will complete a symptom check at home, she said. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, Margarabe said the school will convert to online learning for one day while the school is cleaned thoroughly. While Eagle Ridge does not have an online option, Margarabe said staff be working with high-risk students on a case-by-case basis to provide remote learning.
“I’m really concerned — was there a learning loss?” Margarabe said regarding remote learning. “I feel it’s really important for especially younger students to have that one-on-one contact with the teacher.”
At Saxony Lutheran, principal Mark Ruark said he hopes to keep fall reopening as normal as possible. School will resume Aug 20 as scheduled, and the school plans not to alter in-person classes. Hand sanitizer will be available and regular hand-washing will be encouraged, Ruark said.
The school’s attendance policy will also be adjusted to allow for students to stay home sick as needed, Ruark said, as he’s encouraging parents to keep sick students home. Social distancing will also be enforced and lunches will be adjusted to better distance students.
