Local private schools prepare for in-person classes in the fall

Nearly a month prior to start of fall classes, local private schools are finalizing plans to bring students back to classrooms amid the coronavirus.

At Notre Dame Regional High School, classes will be held primarily face-to-face with an online option for those at high-risk, principal Tim Garner said. The online format will not be separate from in-class learning, Garner said.

Students will also be required to wear masks, in addition to social distancing in classrooms, the lunchroom, hallways and other public spaces. When students pick up fall textbooks, Garner said they will also receive two masks with the Notre Dame logo to wear during the week. All other masks worn must have the school’s logo or simple colors, he said.

Eagle Ridge Christian School

Eagle Ridge serves students from 6 weeks old to high school age and has been open to pre-school students since March, school administrator Janice Margarabe said. Older students participated in online learning the remainder of the school year.