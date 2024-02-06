Local principal hacked; tips for preventing cybersecurity incidents

After a local principal’s social media account was compromised this week, he sent out an email to school staff warning them not to open any Facebook messages from his account.

Carroll Williams, principal of Cape Christian Community School in Cape Girardeau, said his sister first alerted him to some unusual activity on his Facebook profile.

“I learned of the hacking when my sister let me know that there were some pictures attributed to me on Facebook that I knew nothing about,” Williams wrote.

In a Thursday email to the Southeast Missourian, Williams wrote he created the Facebook account only to inform the community of CCCS events and share other school-related information.

“I’m not big on using social media in any fashion,” Williams wrote. “This use of Facebook was my only social media use.”

After the breach, Williams said he “eliminated” the Facebook application from his phone.

Protecting yourself

Facebook has tips for users who fear they may have been compromised. The Facebook Help Center suggests several steps to keep an account secure, including protecting passwords, never sharing login information, logging out of Facebook on shared computers, declining friend requests from strangers and avoiding links that seem suspicious, even when they come from someone the user knows.

While Facebook has seen breaches among its users, cybersecurity incidents happen across many platforms.

There are more than 300 million fraudulent sign-in attempts to Microsoft cloud services every day, according to Melanie Maynes of Microsoft security. Maynes authored an Aug. 20 article titled, “One simple action you can take to prevent 99.9 percent of attacks on your accounts,” in which she tells readers many such attacks are successful without the use of advanced technology.