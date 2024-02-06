Local politicos weigh in on Tuesday's presidential debate

Four politically active Cape Girardeau County residents, two Republican and two Democrat, were asked their immediate impressions to the first general-election debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Peter Kinder

Former Missouri Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder called Tuesday’s Trump-Biden debate a “donnybrook, a fist fight, a tumultuous, no-holds-barred 96 minutes.”

Kinder liked what he saw from the incumbent.

“The president was on offense and he had to be,” he said, “(and) he did what he had to do and won (the debate) on points.”

Linda Sanders

Cape Girardeau County Democratic vice chairwoman Linda Sanders said she had a hard time watching.

“I almost turned it off,” Sanders said.

“I was disappointed in the tenor of the debate (and) the president was so rude, butting in over and over, and was like a child wanting his way,” she added.

Sanders said she was pleased Biden defended the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), gave his support for infrastructure improvements and especially his advocacy of raising the corporate tax rate.