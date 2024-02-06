Local politicians react to presidential election results

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, of Delaware was projected to be the United States’ new president-elect Saturday.

Biden’s victory came after four days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots following Tuesday’s general election, as reported by numerous national media outlets including Fox News, The New York Times and the Associated Press.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, 56, of California made history as the first black woman to become vice president, and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, making her the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the U.S. government.

President Donald Trump has promised legal actions that could start as early as today as he refused to concede the election. Trump has made allegations of widespread voter fraud.

According to the AP, on Saturday the White House said the president “will accept the results of a free and fair election” and that the administration “is following all statutory requirements.”

The Southeast Missourian reached out to several local politicians over the weekend to hear their reactions to the news of Biden’s victory, and their predictions about what will happen next.

Republicans

Barry Hovis

Although Republicans didn’t come out on top of the presidential election, the party did make advances by picking up multiple seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and could retain a majority in the U.S. Senate, pending key races.

State Rep. Barry Hovis, who represents District 146, said that while he was disappointed by the outcome of the presidential election, it puts his mind at ease to have a large number of Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate.

“I am a little concerned about where things may go with President-elect Joe Biden, but on the bright side, it looks like we’ll probably hold the Senate, or at least be close enough that there won’t be a lot of crazy stuff happening,” Hovis said.

Hovis added while he doesn’t agree with many of Harris’ philosophies and belief systems, he believes she is “extremely qualified” to be the vice president, and should be congratulated for being the first woman to hold that title.

Rick Francis

State Rep. Rick Francis, who represents District 145, and Hovis shared a similar sentiment about the elections: They were happy with how they saw elections run in Missouri, and have trust in the election process as a whole. While Trump’s claims of voter fraud have not been substantiated, they hope if any type of fraud did occur, it is uncovered.

Hovis said if there was any widespread voter fraud, that could be problematic moving forward.

“I haven’t seen anything pointing to [widespread voter fraud], but I’m only going off what I’ve seen personally with the local elections here — which tend to run really well — and I would assume that all states hopefully run their election process fairly,” Hovis said. “If they would find [proof of widespread voter fraud] it would be very unfortunate because that creates a lot of distrust for everyone in the voting system.”

Francis said only when the country feels as though all votes have been counted fairly can progress start to be made.

“We always need to be wary of voter fraud, but when the country believes that all the votes were counted fairly and so forth, I think our country will come together and we can start coming up with policies that best support this country,” Francis said.

Biden gave a victory speech Saturday evening not far from his Delaware home, in which he said he would be a leader who “seeks not to divide, but to unify” the nation, according to an AP story. He also stated, “I sought this office to restore the soul of America, and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.”

Hovis said if Biden can pull that off, it would “be neat to see everyone working toward a common goal.”