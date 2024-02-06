A local organization made up of Cape Girardeau police officers has publicly objected to the city’s pledge of up to $10.2 million for athletic and academic facilities on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, claiming a better use of those funds would be to bolster police salaries.

A social media post from Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, the Cape Girardeau chapter of the organization, condemns the decision, made at the council’s June 5 meeting, to devote a portion of the city’s future casino revenue to redeveloping the university’s football/soccer stadium into a dual-role, multipurpose athletic and academic facility. The city’s pledge is for up to $600,000 annually for 17 years. SEMO president Carlos Vargas noted the city’s commitment would enhance the university’s chances of receiving grant funds from other entities, including the state government.

The police organization blasted the decision, contending department personnel were losing out.

“At this same meeting, the leadership of Cape Girardeau voted unanimously to raise the pay for the officers of the Cape Girardeau Police Department an insulting 3%, officially refusing the budgetary request of Cape Girardeau Police chief Wes Blair, which asked for a minimum pay increase of 9% for all officers and step increases for specialty positions within the department, such as K9 handler, SWAT operator and evidence technician. The total increased budgetary cost for this meager pay increase would have only been approximately $580,000 a year,” the group’s post states.

The post notes staffing shortages and lower pay in the department relative to other law enforcement agencies in the region, while contending the department is responsible for a significantly larger and more violent caseload than other area agencies.

City manager Kenneth Haskin contended the city has enhanced pay for all municipal employees.