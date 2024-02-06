Local police agencies again can acquire surplus military equipment

Local law-enforcement agencies once again will have access to surplus military equipment after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday rolling back Obama-era restrictions on the Department of Defense program.

But local police spokesmen said there are no immediate plans to use the reinstated program.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department public-information officer Sgt. Sean Adams said Friday there had not been any change to the Missouri program guidelines, and the sheriff's department doesn't have any pending requests.

The department has used the program in the past, however, to obtain an armored vehicle and four Humvees.

Under the arrangement -- called the 1033 program -- eligible equipment is listed online, and departments submit requests detailing the justification for their equipment needs.

Cape Girardeau County's military-surplus MRAP, or mine resistant, ambush-protected vehicle is seen Friday in Jackson. Fred Lynch

If granted, Adams said, there's no fee to the department other than travel expenses to pick up the equipment.

Most equipment, he said, is housed in Jefferson City, Missouri, while the department had to fetch the armored vehicle from Texas.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a gathering of Tennessee policemen President Barack Obama's restrictions were too severe, according to an Associated Press report.

"We will not put superficial concerns above public safety," Sessions said.

Adams said the program is a good one, reallocating resources to departments like his that use them in a variety of applications.

The interior of Cape Girardeau County's military-surplus MRAP, or mine resistant, ambush-protected vehicle is seen Friday in Jackson. Fred Lynch

"We use those [Humvees] to get to remote areas and rough terrain and then with the floods and things of that nature just because they're more conducive to that work," he said.