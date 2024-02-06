All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 3, 2017

Local police agencies again can acquire surplus military equipment

Local law-enforcement agencies once again will have access to surplus military equipment after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday rolling back Obama-era restrictions on the Department of Defense program. But local police spokesmen said there are no immediate plans to use the reinstated program...

Tyler Graef
Sgt. Sean Adams of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department shows the county's military-surplus MRAP, or mine resistant, ambush-protected vehicle on Friday in Jackson. Nearby are two of the county's four Humvee vehicles. "We use it because it's bulletproof," he said.
Sgt. Sean Adams of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department shows the county's military-surplus MRAP, or mine resistant, ambush-protected vehicle on Friday in Jackson. Nearby are two of the county's four Humvee vehicles. "We use it because it's bulletproof," he said.Fred Lynch

Local law-enforcement agencies once again will have access to surplus military equipment after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday rolling back Obama-era restrictions on the Department of Defense program.

But local police spokesmen said there are no immediate plans to use the reinstated program.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department public-information officer Sgt. Sean Adams said Friday there had not been any change to the Missouri program guidelines, and the sheriff's department doesn't have any pending requests.

The department has used the program in the past, however, to obtain an armored vehicle and four Humvees.

Under the arrangement -- called the 1033 program -- eligible equipment is listed online, and departments submit requests detailing the justification for their equipment needs.

Cape Girardeau County's military-surplus MRAP, or mine resistant, ambush-protected vehicle is seen Friday in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau County's military-surplus MRAP, or mine resistant, ambush-protected vehicle is seen Friday in Jackson.Fred Lynch

If granted, Adams said, there's no fee to the department other than travel expenses to pick up the equipment.

Most equipment, he said, is housed in Jefferson City, Missouri, while the department had to fetch the armored vehicle from Texas.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a gathering of Tennessee policemen President Barack Obama's restrictions were too severe, according to an Associated Press report.

"We will not put superficial concerns above public safety," Sessions said.

Adams said the program is a good one, reallocating resources to departments like his that use them in a variety of applications.

The interior of Cape Girardeau County's military-surplus MRAP, or mine resistant, ambush-protected vehicle is seen Friday in Jackson.
The interior of Cape Girardeau County's military-surplus MRAP, or mine resistant, ambush-protected vehicle is seen Friday in Jackson.Fred Lynch

"We use those [Humvees] to get to remote areas and rough terrain and then with the floods and things of that nature just because they're more conducive to that work," he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The armored personnel carrier is used less frequently; a fact for which Adams said he's thankful.

"But if there is a situation like if someone is armed and has taken a hostage ... in the past, in that kind of situation, we had to be outside hiding with a cellphone," he said.

Negotiators and other personnel now can achieve proximity to the subject without compromising safety.

"It can also be used to evacuate people," he said, adding other agencies have requested its use or standby presence.

Cape Girardeau Police Lt. Adam Glueck, as operations support commander, said his department also isn't requesting any new equipment at this time.

Any future requests, he said, will be evaluated in-house and approved by him and police chief Wes Blair before submission.

"We're not going to purchase something just because we can," Glueck said. "We don't plan on putting bayonets on the end of our rifles. We base our requests on what we're going to use."

The program was initiated under President Bill Clinton in 1996 but was curtailed in 2015 by President Obama amid concerns about the militarization of local police agencies, which intensified in response to unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, and other places.

Cape Girardeau Police public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Wednesday the police department strives to be mindful of public perception of certain equipment.

"We don't want to look like soldiers driving down the road. We are a hugely community-oriented police department," he said. "We would never want to give the idea or be seen as a military force driving down Broadway, because that's not the way policing is done in 2017, and I guarantee that's not how chief Blair wants his department viewed."

He said the police department needs the community more than the other way around, and "we work daily to maintain that relationship."

tgraef@semissourain.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy