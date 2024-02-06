Local photographer wins international awards

Some may say it was in Darlene Spell’s blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life.

Her mother received her first camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking photos while stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

Spell, 59, said her earliest memory of photography was at 7 or 8 years old after getting a camera. After graduating from school, she asked for a single-lens reflex camera to take better photos on film. She said her father is the one who taught her how to use the correct shutter speed and exposure to get beautiful photos.

“I have always been interested in photography because there were so many cameras in the family, it just kind of came naturally to me,” Spell said.

Spell, who now lives in Scott City, is a nature photographer, taking photos of wildlife and landscapes. She does not do family photos or cityscapes — strictly nature.

"Behind the Ice Curtain", the first photo Spell won an international award with back in 2011. Submitted

Spell said she loves taking photos of nature.

“I love being out in nature. It is where I can reconnect and just hear all the wildlife around me. The clean, fresh air and the environment that I am in, it is where I feel most alive.”