Local pastors reflect on Graham's influence, inspiration

Rev. Billy Graham, who touched the lives of millions worldwide and helped shape the ministries of several local pastors, died Wednesday at the age of 99.

Mark Anderson, the pastor of Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, said Graham influenced him in several ways. He met the evangelical legend at the age of 12 in Dallas.

"It was in September of 1971 when they had built the stadium for the Dallas Cowboys," Anderson said. "My dad was on the steering committee for the Billy Graham Crusade, which was actually the first event in that stadium; it was not a Dallas Cowboys football game, but it was the crusade."

Anderson visited the new stadium and also met Billy Graham.

"I was a big-time Dallas Cowboys fan, and I got to see the stadium. My dad took me over and I got to meet Billy Graham and Tom Landry, who was the head coach at the time. It was a small gathering," Anderson said.

He described Graham as "just a very impressive man, very humble man," and that he "always admired his passion for evangelism, and getting the message of Christ out."

Anderson said Graham possessed a gift.

"The best thing I can say is that [Graham] was simply anointed in his preaching. It's not sophisticated; it was a rather simple message, but many, many people all around the world responded to that message and that was, I think, the hallmark of him," Anderson said. "I think also he was very relevant at the time, whether it was having musicians from the area where he would have a crusade that were more relevant of the day, or celebrities who had faith in Christ, he would always have them on the platform."

Anderson also noted Graham was a spiritual adviser to many presidents, regardless of party.

"He was just a great model for young preachers like me, just how to live right, how to do it right, how to live with integrity and don't compromise your message," he said.

Anderson said, "Those who are not of faith respected Billy Graham because he was not perfect, but he was true to who he was," and that "it would be very hard to find any criticism about [Graham], particularly from a moral position."