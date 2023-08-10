Local party leaders react to Ohio constitution vote

Carolyn Hopen Davis

Jackson's Carolyn Hopen Davis, secretary of the board of directors of SEMO Pachyderms Club, an officially recognized allied organization of the Republican Party, said she was "disappointed" in the outcome.

"States like Ohio and Missouri should have a supermajority to amend the state constitution, and right now, it's 50% plus one. For something as important as changing that document, I feel at least 60% should be necessary," said Davis, who identified herself as pro-life.

Process

On May 12, the Missouri General Assembly adjourned without advancing House Joint Resolution 43, which would have raised the threshold to pass constitutional amendments to 57% of the vote. The House passed HJR 43 on May 9, but the measure failed to move forward in the Senate before the end of session.

Currently, Show Me State residents can initiate statutory or constitutional changes via a petition process.

Approved petitions are placed on the ballot before voters requiring a simple voter majority for passage.

"Nationwide, in places like Missouri, voters overwhelmingly support abortion rights. I've been following (the initiative drive) some and what the Legislature (in Ohio) was trying to do was sneak a very important decision during a lightly participating off-year election," Leighton said. "This is just sneaky business trying to deprive voters of their opportunities to be heard. Votes cast already on this issue in Kansas, Michigan and now Ohio all portend the future for Missouri if the issue ever comes to the ballot here. I do not want to see a change in our state's initiative petition process."

Leighton added a historical footnote to his remarks.

"The (petition) process has not changed in over a hundred years. It has served Missouri well. When the Legislature goes too far, (the process) gives voters an opportunity to make their voices heard in ways legislators appear to be deaf to," said Leighton, who most recently was the unsuccessful Democratic candidate for District 147 in the state House. Leighton lost to incumbent Republican John Voss in November.