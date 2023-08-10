All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 10, 2023

Local party leaders react to Ohio constitution vote

Andy Leighton of Cape Girardeau, leader of Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee, said "it seems like no surprise" Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 on the Buckeye State's ballot Tuesday, Aug. 8. If approved, the initiative would have raised the level of votes needed to OK state constitutional amendments. The failure of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future such amendments in Ohio, which, like Missouri, is considered a "red," or Republican, state...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Voters receive their ballots as Lawrence County residents head to the polls to vote on Ohio Issue 1 during a special one-issue election Tuesday at Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio.
Voters receive their ballots as Lawrence County residents head to the polls to vote on Ohio Issue 1 during a special one-issue election Tuesday at Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio.Sholten Singer ~ The Herald-Dispatch via AP

Andy Leighton of Cape Girardeau, leader of Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee, said "it seems like no surprise" Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 on the Buckeye State's ballot Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Andy Leighton
Andy Leighton
Andy Leighton
Andy Leighton

If approved, the initiative would have raised the level of votes needed to OK state constitutional amendments. The failure of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future such amendments in Ohio, which, like Missouri, is considered a "red," or Republican, state.

According to Associated Press reporting, the statewide referendum was being closely watched by leaders of both major political parties.

Preliminary results show Issue 1 failed in Ohio by more than 350,000 votes.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned abortion protections last year, interest groups have mobilized to try to get abortion rights legislation passed in multiple states.

Supporters of Ohio's Issue 1 sought a supermajority of 60% going forward in an attempt to thwart such attempts, according to the AP.

Carolyn Hopen Davis
Carolyn Hopen Davis
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Carolyn Hopen Davis
Carolyn Hopen Davis

Jackson's Carolyn Hopen Davis, secretary of the board of directors of SEMO Pachyderms Club, an officially recognized allied organization of the Republican Party, said she was "disappointed" in the outcome.

"States like Ohio and Missouri should have a supermajority to amend the state constitution, and right now, it's 50% plus one. For something as important as changing that document, I feel at least 60% should be necessary," said Davis, who identified herself as pro-life.

Process

On May 12, the Missouri General Assembly adjourned without advancing House Joint Resolution 43, which would have raised the threshold to pass constitutional amendments to 57% of the vote. The House passed HJR 43 on May 9, but the measure failed to move forward in the Senate before the end of session.

Currently, Show Me State residents can initiate statutory or constitutional changes via a petition process.

Approved petitions are placed on the ballot before voters requiring a simple voter majority for passage.

"Nationwide, in places like Missouri, voters overwhelmingly support abortion rights. I've been following (the initiative drive) some and what the Legislature (in Ohio) was trying to do was sneak a very important decision during a lightly participating off-year election," Leighton said. "This is just sneaky business trying to deprive voters of their opportunities to be heard. Votes cast already on this issue in Kansas, Michigan and now Ohio all portend the future for Missouri if the issue ever comes to the ballot here. I do not want to see a change in our state's initiative petition process."

Leighton added a historical footnote to his remarks.

"The (petition) process has not changed in over a hundred years. It has served Missouri well. When the Legislature goes too far, (the process) gives voters an opportunity to make their voices heard in ways legislators appear to be deaf to," said Leighton, who most recently was the unsuccessful Democratic candidate for District 147 in the state House. Leighton lost to incumbent Republican John Voss in November.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy