All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 4, 2023

Local participants to be inducted into Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame

Special Olympics Missouri announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, that two longtime Cape Girardeau participants, an athlete and a coach, will be inducted into the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame in November. Daniel Fultz and Stan Smith were surprised by the announcement made in front of a crowd of fellow Special Olympics coaches, athletes and supporters at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau...

Danny Walter
Stan Smith, left, and<br>Daniel Fultz will be<br>inducted into the Special Olympics<br>Missouri Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 18,<br>at the<br>Training for<br>Life Campus<br>in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Stan Smith, left, and<br>Daniel Fultz will be<br>inducted into the Special Olympics<br>Missouri Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 18,<br>at the<br>Training for<br>Life Campus<br>in Jefferson City, Missouri.Danny Walter

Special Olympics Missouri announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, that two longtime Cape Girardeau participants, an athlete and a coach, will be inducted into the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame in November.

Daniel Fultz and Stan Smith were surprised by the announcement made in front of a crowd of fellow Special Olympics coaches, athletes and supporters at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The announcement was made by Larry Linthacum, president and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri, who congratulated both men and said they will be officially inducted with the rest of the 2023 Hall of Fame class at the SOMO Awards Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Linthacum said Fultz has competed as a Special Olympics athlete for 25 years in multiple sports, including basketball, softball and bowling, and represented Team Missouri on four separate occasions at the Special Olympics USA Games.

He said Smith has been involved with SOMO for more than 30 years serving as a dedicated coach to many athletes including Fultz. Smith also has served as a SOMO volunteer area director and a chaperone and mentor to Special Olympics athletes.

Smith said he was stunned by the honor.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I never expected this for myself," Smith said. "The program and the athletes helped me get to where I am. I feel blessed and thankful."

Fultz was brought to tears by the announcement and gave thanks to God for the honor. He said he'd been waiting on it for a long time.

Fultz said Smith was a great coach who taught him how to be a good sport. Smith said he has also learned from Fultz and all the athletes he's worked with.

"They've all brought something to my life," Smith said. "I've seen them struggle, endure and fight through disappointments, but then again, I've seen them grow and laugh and have a great time. All of it's worth it."

Doug Gannon, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director, said he was happy for Fultz and Smith, who were deserving of the honor.

"They've been at it for a long time," Gannon said. "Daniel's been a great athlete for this program and Stan's been an awesome supporter with a genuine passion for the athletes in the program. They're both willing to do anything and everything to make it successful."

According to a news release, the SOMO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 as a way to recognize longevity and achievement of athletes and volunteers within the organization. To be inducted, finalists must be named on 75% of ballots. A permanent video display, housed in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in Springfield, features photos and bios of each year's SOMO Hall of Fame inductees.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy