Special Olympics Missouri announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, that two longtime Cape Girardeau participants, an athlete and a coach, will be inducted into the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame in November.
Daniel Fultz and Stan Smith were surprised by the announcement made in front of a crowd of fellow Special Olympics coaches, athletes and supporters at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
The announcement was made by Larry Linthacum, president and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri, who congratulated both men and said they will be officially inducted with the rest of the 2023 Hall of Fame class at the SOMO Awards Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Linthacum said Fultz has competed as a Special Olympics athlete for 25 years in multiple sports, including basketball, softball and bowling, and represented Team Missouri on four separate occasions at the Special Olympics USA Games.
He said Smith has been involved with SOMO for more than 30 years serving as a dedicated coach to many athletes including Fultz. Smith also has served as a SOMO volunteer area director and a chaperone and mentor to Special Olympics athletes.
Smith said he was stunned by the honor.
"I never expected this for myself," Smith said. "The program and the athletes helped me get to where I am. I feel blessed and thankful."
Fultz was brought to tears by the announcement and gave thanks to God for the honor. He said he'd been waiting on it for a long time.
Fultz said Smith was a great coach who taught him how to be a good sport. Smith said he has also learned from Fultz and all the athletes he's worked with.
"They've all brought something to my life," Smith said. "I've seen them struggle, endure and fight through disappointments, but then again, I've seen them grow and laugh and have a great time. All of it's worth it."
Doug Gannon, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director, said he was happy for Fultz and Smith, who were deserving of the honor.
"They've been at it for a long time," Gannon said. "Daniel's been a great athlete for this program and Stan's been an awesome supporter with a genuine passion for the athletes in the program. They're both willing to do anything and everything to make it successful."
According to a news release, the SOMO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 as a way to recognize longevity and achievement of athletes and volunteers within the organization. To be inducted, finalists must be named on 75% of ballots. A permanent video display, housed in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in Springfield, features photos and bios of each year's SOMO Hall of Fame inductees.
