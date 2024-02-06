Special Olympics Missouri announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, that two longtime Cape Girardeau participants, an athlete and a coach, will be inducted into the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame in November.

Daniel Fultz and Stan Smith were surprised by the announcement made in front of a crowd of fellow Special Olympics coaches, athletes and supporters at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The announcement was made by Larry Linthacum, president and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri, who congratulated both men and said they will be officially inducted with the rest of the 2023 Hall of Fame class at the SOMO Awards Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Linthacum said Fultz has competed as a Special Olympics athlete for 25 years in multiple sports, including basketball, softball and bowling, and represented Team Missouri on four separate occasions at the Special Olympics USA Games.

He said Smith has been involved with SOMO for more than 30 years serving as a dedicated coach to many athletes including Fultz. Smith also has served as a SOMO volunteer area director and a chaperone and mentor to Special Olympics athletes.

Smith said he was stunned by the honor.