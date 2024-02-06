Local officials say state statutes make work difficult

Local officials say numerous state statutes leave law enforcement in the lurch.

Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, and Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department chief, spoke before the Cape Girardeau City Council during a study session Thursday, Feb. 9. Toward the end of the meeting, the pair — along with a few officers from the police department — said that a few state laws — or lack of — hamper their ability to effectively do their jobs.

The approval of Amendment 3 — legalizing recreational marijuana — by Missouri voters last fall added dozens of pages to the state constitution but left little guidance for enforcement, Welker and Blair said.

"The amendment says that a juvenile or someone under the age of 21 cannot be carrying marijuana, but do you know what the penalty for that is?" Blair said, pausing for a few seconds. "Yeah, there's not one."

According to the amendment text, anyone younger than 21 can be subject to a civil penalty up to $250. Blair said that there is really no penalty then for the crime. It could also lead into the Senate Bill 5 issue, which Blair has cited as a point of frustration previously.

The 2015 law limited the possible municipal fine amount to $300 or less and states no one can be jailed for not being able to pay a fine. Blair said it essentially forces the City of Cape Girardeau to levy fines they have no way of collecting for "quality of life crimes."

The passage of recreational marijuana repealed the cannabis portion of the controlled substances act. There has not been subsequent legislation to replace missing language regarding minors in possession.

"You have a minor in possession of alcohol (statute) that they can mirror, but they have not done that," Welker said.

The prosecuting attorney added that if a minor is arrested for possessing marijuana, at this time, there is no state statute he can file the arrest under — even though the amendment states it's illegal.