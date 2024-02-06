Local officials call for more tornado sirens in Bollinger County

Two of the county's sirens malfunctioned, and the town of Glen Allen currently has no sirens.

A week ago, people throughout Bollinger County were jolted awake by an emergency warning on their cellphones around 3 a.m. Some have a weather radio that warned them a tornado was coming.

There were no tornado sirens prior to the twister that ripped through Glen Allen, Missouri.

Calvin Troxell, Woodland Fire Protection District chief and Bollinger County coroner, said Monday that he awakened and gave the direction to activate Marble Hill's two tornado sirens. The sheriff's dispatcher tried, but nothing happened.

So Troxell said he had to go to the two siren locations and manually activate the sirens while staying just steps ahead of the twister. Some people in Marble Hill heard the siren go off; some heard it outside their homes but not inside.