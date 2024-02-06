Among the relief efforts and ways to donate:

MRV Banks and Day Transfer Co. Inc. in Cape Girardeau are holding Stuff-A-Truck for the victims of Western Kentucky’s tornadoes, which consists of collecting donations to fill as many trucks as possible. They are accepting water, non-perishables, baby supplies, personal care supplies and cleaning supplies at MRV Banks in Cape Girardeau.

The Salvation Army has set up a disaster relief fund for the tornado victims. Donations may made at www.give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=USNWebsite&c_src2=HomepageBanner .

Southeast Missouri Red Cross chapter has sent responders to affected communities in the Greater St. Louis area, including Edwardsville, Illinois, and in St. Charles County, where homes were destroyed in Defiance, Missouri. Responders also provided assistance in Wright and Stone counties in Missouri, and Northeast Arkansas communities affected in Craighead County and surrounding areas. To give a financial donation, call (800) 733-2767 ([800] REDCROSS) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online at www.redcross.org .

World Vision, a Christian humanitarian group, plans to begin shipping relief supplies to churches in Kentucky. Besides food and emergency kits, the supplies will include heaters, blankets, solar lights and mini-refrigerators. Donations to help support the efforts may be made at www.donate.worldvision.org/give/disaster-relief-in-the-usa .

Samaritan’s Purse, another humanitarian group, said it sent disaster response teams Saturday to Mayfield, Kentucky, and Monette, Arkansas, while other teams started to head to the devastation in Tennessee and Illinois. A tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment departed from Texas, according to the group, with more help on the way from North Carolina when weather allows. Donations may be made at www.samaritanspurse.org .