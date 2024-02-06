All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 13, 2021

Local, national aid groups mobilize to help victims of Midwest tornadoes

After a night of devastating weather in the region this past weekend, local groups and organizations are looking to help tornado victims and setting up donation funds to support their efforts. ...

Brooke Holford
Beth May walks around her backyard with her chickens after her house was hit by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Ky., near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Beth May walks around her backyard with her chickens after her house was hit by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Ky., near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

After a night of devastating weather in the region this past weekend, local groups and organizations are looking to help tornado victims and setting up donation funds to support their efforts.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Among the relief efforts and ways to donate:

  • MRV Banks and Day Transfer Co. Inc. in Cape Girardeau are holding Stuff-A-Truck for the victims of Western Kentucky’s tornadoes, which consists of collecting donations to fill as many trucks as possible. They are accepting water, non-perishables, baby supplies, personal care supplies and cleaning supplies at MRV Banks in Cape Girardeau.
  • The Salvation Army has set up a disaster relief fund for the tornado victims. Donations may made at www.give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=USNWebsite&c_src2=HomepageBanner.
  • Southeast Missouri Red Cross chapter has sent responders to affected communities in the Greater St. Louis area, including Edwardsville, Illinois, and in St. Charles County, where homes were destroyed in Defiance, Missouri. Responders also provided assistance in Wright and Stone counties in Missouri, and Northeast Arkansas communities affected in Craighead County and surrounding areas. To give a financial donation, call (800) 733-2767 ([800] REDCROSS) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online at www.redcross.org.
  • World Vision, a Christian humanitarian group, plans to begin shipping relief supplies to churches in Kentucky. Besides food and emergency kits, the supplies will include heaters, blankets, solar lights and mini-refrigerators. Donations to help support the efforts may be made at www.donate.worldvision.org/give/disaster-relief-in-the-usa.
  • Samaritan’s Purse, another humanitarian group, said it sent disaster response teams Saturday to Mayfield, Kentucky, and Monette, Arkansas, while other teams started to head to the devastation in Tennessee and Illinois. A tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment departed from Texas, according to the group, with more help on the way from North Carolina when weather allows. Donations may be made at www.samaritanspurse.org.
  • Those wishing to offer financial donations directly may call Kentucky State Police, Post 1, at (270) 331-0945. Kentucky State Police, Post 1, asks those wishing to volunteer to call (270) 331-1979.
Story Tags
State News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy