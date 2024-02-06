All sections
NewsSeptember 22, 2021

Local musician to perform Veterans Day concert

Cape Girardeau's Billy Swan is taking the stage Veterans Day evening to honor American veterans. The concert will be held at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, and all proceeds will go to the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home. Swan grew up in Cape Girardeau and graduated from Central High School in 1960. His "big break" came when Clyde McPhatter recorded Swan's song, 'Lover Please,' in 1962 and it soared to No. 7...

Brooke Holford

Cape Girardeau's Billy Swan is taking the stage Veterans Day evening to honor American veterans.

The concert will be held at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, and all proceeds will go to the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home.

Swan grew up in Cape Girardeau and graduated from Central High School in 1960. His "big break" came when Clyde McPhatter recorded Swan's song, 'Lover Please,' in 1962 and it soared to No. 7.

He also played in Kris Kristofferson's band for several decades, and recorded with several other country stars over the years.

Jim "Jolly" Oliver from Nashville and local entertainers Steve Schaffner and the Jerry Ford Orchestra will join Swan in the Veterans Day concert.

Tickets cost $25 and go on sale Oct. 1 at the Arena Office in Cape Girardeau (573)339-6340, Pastime Antiques in Cape Girardeau (573)332-8882 and AMVETS in Perryville (573)547-1521.

