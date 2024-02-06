Local musician to perform Veterans Day concert

Cape Girardeau's Billy Swan is taking the stage Veterans Day evening to honor American veterans.

The concert will be held at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, and all proceeds will go to the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home.

Swan grew up in Cape Girardeau and graduated from Central High School in 1960. His "big break" came when Clyde McPhatter recorded Swan's song, 'Lover Please,' in 1962 and it soared to No. 7.