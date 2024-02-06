Local mural creator is Missouri Arts Council’s monthly featured artist

Visitors of downtown Cape Girardeau are likely familiar with the artwork of Malcolm "Airbrush Assassin" McCrae.

McCrae, a local airbrush artist and mural creator, was selected as one of the Missouri Arts Council Featured Artists for the month of September.

McCrae has been a professional artist for over 25 years, and loves using acrylic paint, spray cans and airbrushing as major tools in his work, according to his website. He describes his artistic style as a "combination of digital art, street art, abstract and impressionism."

McCrae's mural, "A Wish of Hope," located along Cape Girardeau's river walk downtown, just south of the Themis Street floodgate, is a 20-by-30-feet mural depicting a young girl blowing dandelion seeds into a gust of wind.

The mural is part of an ongoing, yearslong campaign spearheaded by McCrae called Pollinate Cape. Through Pollinate Cape, McCrae hopes to "unite the city and create spaces where art is affordable and accessible to everyone."