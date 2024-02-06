Local mural creator is Missouri Arts Council’s monthly featured artist

Visitors of downtown Cape Girardeau are likely familiar with the artwork of Malcolm "Airbrush Assassin" McCrae.
McCrae, a local airbrush artist and mural creator, was selected as one of the Missouri Arts Council Featured Artists for the month of September.
McCrae has been a professional artist for over 25 years, and loves using acrylic paint, spray cans and airbrushing as major tools in his work, according to his website. He describes his artistic style as a "combination of digital art, street art, abstract and impressionism."
McCrae's mural, "A Wish of Hope," located along Cape Girardeau's river walk downtown, just south of the Themis Street floodgate, is a 20-by-30-feet mural depicting a young girl blowing dandelion seeds into a gust of wind.
The mural is part of an ongoing, yearslong campaign spearheaded by McCrae called Pollinate Cape. Through Pollinate Cape, McCrae hopes to "unite the city and create spaces where art is affordable and accessible to everyone."
"My work is an expression of my life. It feels good to be appreciated and recognized for living, creating and inspiring through my art," McCrae said regarding the selection.
Over the years, he has focused on working with youth, but has also become known as an author, speaker, social entrepreneur and educational authority by delivering motivational speeches, lectures and training classes to students, teachers and organizations, as well as publishing more than a dozen instructional programs and books.
McCrae was awarded 2020 Difference Maker of the Year by B Magazine and was commissioned by AT&T to produce two large, public murals representing social justice during the Black Lives Matter Movement of 2020.
McCrae said he feels "so honored" to be selected as a September featured artist and thanked the Missouri Arts Council for "giving Missouri artists an opportunity to share their work with the world."
Other featured artists for the month of September include: Denise Thimes, Genevieve Flynn and David Spear.
"A Wish of Hope" is just one of several local projects McCrae plans to unveil in the next five years. For more information on McCrae's current projects, visit www.malcolmmccrae.com/home.
For more information on the Missouri Arts Council September featured artists, visit www.missouriartscouncil.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.