Local military leader Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Metheny meets with President Trump in Afghanistan
Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy L. Metheny, an Army leader from Southeast Missouri, was among those visited by President Donald Trump last week in Afghanistan. Command Sgt. Major Timothy L. Metheny, left, poses for a photo with Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, President Trump, Gen. Austin Scott Miller and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo courtesy of Tim Metheny