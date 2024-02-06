Local mason to compete in blocklaying competition

Las Vegas is known for a lot of things: resorts, gambling, entertainment. But for Jackson native J.T. Payne, Sin City serves as a beacon of his one true passion -- masonry.
Next week, Payne will compete in the Mason Contractors Association of America's "Fastest Trowel on the Block" competition in Las Vegas.
Payne, along with other bricklayers from around the country, will compete to see who can build the best wall out of concrete blocks within the competition's allotted time. The winner is crowned the fastest blocklayer in the country and receives a $10,000 cash prize along with new tools.
"I think my odds are pretty good," Payne said. He qualified for the competition at a regional event in St. Louis in October. His current record is 138 blocks laid in 20 minutes.
During the Fastest Trowel on the Block, Payne and other competitors will have up to 45 minutes to prepare their mortar and build a base for the wall. Then, a buzzer will sound and contestants will race to build the best wall they can within 20 minutes.
Each contestant will aim to build as much of a 30-foot wall as possible out of 8-inch-by-8-inch-by-16-inch blocks. Judges will determine winners by critiquing the quality of each wall.
Payne's coworker, Jeff Head, will assist him during the competition as his tender. Mason tenders assist stonemasons by keeping the job site organized and handing over materials as needed.
Payne, 28, has worked in masonry since he was 19. His grandparents own Kenneth E. Foeste Masonry, a commercial masonry contractor based out of Cape Girardeau. As a project foreman at the business, Payne has helped construct schools and other buildings, including the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.
The competition is as much of a family affair as the business.
Mark Foeste, Payne's uncle, won the competition back in the 1990s and coaches Payne now. They practice once a week.
"We basically have a past world champion coaching us and giving us all the pointers," Payne said. "If everything goes right, we'll bring it home."
This isn't Payne's first time around the block. He's previously traveled to Vegas twice for the MCAA's Bricklayer 500 championship. Last year, Payne and his brother worked as a team and placed ninth in the nation. "We do these competitions, because it's a cool way to promote what we do and prove our skills against other good bricklayers," Payne said.
The Mason Contractors Association will livestream the competition on the homepage of its website, masoncontractors.org.
