Local mason to compete in blocklaying competition

Las Vegas is known for a lot of things: resorts, gambling, entertainment. But for Jackson native J.T. Payne, Sin City serves as a beacon of his one true passion -- masonry.

Next week, Payne will compete in the Mason Contractors Association of America's "Fastest Trowel on the Block" competition in Las Vegas.

Payne, along with other bricklayers from around the country, will compete to see who can build the best wall out of concrete blocks within the competition's allotted time. The winner is crowned the fastest blocklayer in the country and receives a $10,000 cash prize along with new tools.

"I think my odds are pretty good," Payne said. He qualified for the competition at a regional event in St. Louis in October. His current record is 138 blocks laid in 20 minutes.

During the Fastest Trowel on the Block, Payne and other competitors will have up to 45 minutes to prepare their mortar and build a base for the wall. Then, a buzzer will sound and contestants will race to build the best wall they can within 20 minutes.

J.T. Payne and his tender Jeff Head compete at the regional qualifier for the Fastest Trowel on the Block. Payne and Head work together at Kenneth E. Foeste Masonry in Cape Girardeau.

Each contestant will aim to build as much of a 30-foot wall as possible out of 8-inch-by-8-inch-by-16-inch blocks. Judges will determine winners by critiquing the quality of each wall.