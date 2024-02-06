President-elect Joe Biden’s Monday statement urging Americans to wear face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus was cheered by Cape Girardeau’s Patriot Medical Devices — which began producing masks in earnest in late August.

“The bottom line is, I agree with Biden that you’re better off with a mask,” said Rick Needham, Patriot’s CEO, whose firm established a factory Aug. 26 in Cape Girardeau.

“Intuitively, I think we could expect a spillover effect (in sales) in a positive and sustained way (from Biden’s remarks),” he added.

Forceful comments

Biden, from his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, said in the wake of 10 million COVID infections to date and 237,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S., it is time to mask up.

“We could save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months — not Democratic or Republican lives, American lives,” said Biden, who will turn 78 on Nov. 20, the oldest person ever elected president.

“Please, I implore you, wear a mask,” Biden said, following a meeting with his newly convened coronavirus advisory board.