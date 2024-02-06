Local man honored for saving coworker's life

Cape Girardeau resident Dustin Farrar was honored by American Red Cross on Friday, Dec. 8, for using his first aid training to save the life of his friend and coworker a year ago.

Micheal Sullivan, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Northeast Arkansas Red Cross Chapter, presented Farrar with the Red Cross Certificate of Merit during a ceremony at Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Station 1.

It is the highest award given by the Red Cross, awarded to those who have no obligation to respond to a crisis but do so anyway.

On Dec. 8, 2022, Dennis Friedrich returned to his job at Southeast Missouri Machine Co. in Cape Girardeau from a lunch break. Then, everything went black.

"The next thing I remember is its four days later and I'm seeing florescent lights go by as I'm lying in a bed," Friedrich said. "They said, 'We're taking you to your regular room because you had a heart attack.' And I'm like, 'Oh, OK.'"

Farrar had found him, unconscious and not breathing, and told office personnel to call 9-1-1. He then began chest compressions and rescue breaths while his father checked for Friedrich's pulse. Several times, Friedrich regained a pulse, but it quickly faded.

Nonetheless, Farrar kept performing CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived. He had taken many Red Cross CPR training courses for his previous job as a physical trainer but said he'd never imagined he'd need to use it.