Local man accused of molesting a child

A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police said he molested a child who was younger than 5 years old.
The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Nathan B. Williams, 23, with first-degree statutory sodomy, a felony.
Deputies investigating a hotline report contacted Williams at his residence Wednesday after the 5-year-old victim mentioned the incident to an adult, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy Carrie Berry.
In a subsequent interview, Williams told investigators the incident had occurred about a year or two ago when he was home alone with the victim and another child, Berry wrote.
He described the sex act to deputies and how he told the victim not to say anything about it, according to the statement.
Williams’ bond was set at $50,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim nor be alone with any female younger than age 17.
tgraef@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3627
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.