Local man accused of molesting a child

A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police said he molested a child who was younger than 5 years old.

The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Nathan B. Williams, 23, with first-degree statutory sodomy, a felony.

Deputies investigating a hotline report contacted Williams at his residence Wednesday after the 5-year-old victim mentioned the incident to an adult, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy Carrie Berry.

In a subsequent interview, Williams told investigators the incident had occurred about a year or two ago when he was home alone with the victim and another child, Berry wrote.