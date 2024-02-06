All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 11, 2017

Local man accused of molesting a child

A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police said he molested a child who was younger than 5 years old. The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Nathan B. Williams, 23, with first-degree statutory sodomy, a felony. Deputies investigating a hotline report contacted Williams at his residence Wednesday after the 5-year-old victim mentioned the incident to an adult, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy Carrie Berry...

Tyler Graef

A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police said he molested a child who was younger than 5 years old.

The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Nathan B. Williams, 23, with first-degree statutory sodomy, a felony.

Deputies investigating a hotline report contacted Williams at his residence Wednesday after the 5-year-old victim mentioned the incident to an adult, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy Carrie Berry.

In a subsequent interview, Williams told investigators the incident had occurred about a year or two ago when he was home alone with the victim and another child, Berry wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He described the sex act to deputies and how he told the victim not to say anything about it, according to the statement.

Williams’ bond was set at $50,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim nor be alone with any female younger than age 17.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy