Local long-term care facilities expect COVID vaccine soon

Cape Girardeau's Lutheran Home, 2825 Bloomfield Road, is expecting COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive by Dec. 28, said Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development.

The Lutheran Home and Chateau Girardeau -- the other large senior residential care center in Cape Girardeau -- at 3120 Independence St., will use Walgreens as the state-designated vaccinator pharmacy.

A spokesperson for Chateau said its plans are still being finalized.

"We are being told to expect the Moderna vaccine," said Harpur, noting that like the Pfizer-produced immunization, Moderna's version has a regimen of two shots.

Harpur cautioned the information about the specific vaccine and the timing of the receipt of doses could change.

"The (Moderna) protocol is a resident receives the first shot and gets the second one 28 days later," she said.

Moderna's vaccine, Harpur said, is being recommended for long-term care because its cold storage requirements are less stringent than is Pfizer's.

According to a briefing document from the Food and Drug Administration, Moderna's vaccine can be stored at temperatures between minus 13 and minus 5 degrees and can last nearly 30 days in a refrigerator.

By contrast, Pfizer's product must be super-cooled and kept at between minus 112 and minus 76 degrees, requiring special freezers usually found in research labs and hospitals. Additionally, Pfizer's version is only medically viable for five days in a refrigerator.

The FDA's Moderna clinical trial had 30,350 participants, while 36,621 were part of Pfizer's.

Pfizer's vaccine is approved for those ages 16 and above with the two-shot regimen protocol given 21 days apart.