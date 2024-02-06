Local license agents: Offices risk closing without fee hike

Missouri’s rural license offices risk being tagged with financial losses under contracts with the state that could lead to increasing closures of such offices.

Without a change in state law, more and more communities could find themselves without a license bureau, state Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, said.

The state used to operate license bureaus, and others were awarded through political patronage.

But that is no longer the case. They are now operated by private entities who bid to operate the offices.

Most of the money collected by these offices goes to the state. License office operators receive revenue from transaction fees. The state sets the fees.

From left, Hanna Burger, assistant manager, and Maddy Kinder, manager of the Marble Hill License Office, pose for a photo Monday behind the counter of the license bureau in Marble Hill, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON

Francis has proposed legislation to aid the operators of small license offices by allowing them to keep more of the revenue they collect.

House Bill 512 would allow license operators to turn over less money to the state if the office collects less than $20,000 in transaction fees over a three-month period.

The license office could then retain an amount equal to the fee revenue collected for that office up to a maximum of $10,000.

If an office collects $12,000 for its operation from transaction fees in a three-month period, for example, the office would be able to keep another $8,000 in revenue that otherwise would go to the state, Francis explained.

Francis said his bill would help the small license offices without raising fees for the consumer.

Marian Hutchings, contract manager of the Marble Hill License Office, poses for a photo Monday outside the building in Marble Hill, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON

He questioned whether the public would “find it tolerable” to raise fees.

But he added, “Maybe fees do need to go up,”

State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, thinks so. She has introduced a bill to increase the maximum fee for various transactions from the current $2.50 or $3, depending on the transaction, to $6.

There are about 174 license offices across the state, employing about 1,700 people, according to the Missouri Association of License Offices.

That group wants lawmakers to raise license fees on everything from license renewals to titling of vehicles.

Marian Hutchings, contract manager of the Marble Hill License Office, leafs through paperwork Monday at the front counter of the license bureau in Marble Hill, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON

The state implemented a new process for choosing license agents in 2009, the association said.

Since then, the state has shifted more costs to license agents on everything from paper and postage to fax lines and toner.

It’s been nearly two decades since the last fee increase for license bureaus. The last increase occurred in 1999, the association said in a fact sheet provided by Francis.

The minimum wage in 1999 was $5.15 an hour. It now stands at $8.60 an hour and will increase to $12 an hour within the next four years, the association wrote.

Titling vehicles is “probably the most time-consuming service offices provide,” the association wrote.

On average, it takes more than 12 minutes to process a title, with complicated titles taking as much as 30 minutes per transaction, according to the association. A license office receives only a $2.50 fee for such a transaction, the association said.

Francis said several Southeast Missouri communities have struggled to retain license offices.

Marble Hill, Missouri, was without a license bureau for two years, forcing Bollinger County residents to travel to Jackson and other cities to obtain or renew their driver’s licenses and license plate tags.

Marian Hutchings of Hutchings Funeral Home opened a license office in Marble Hill in December 2017 after submitting a successful bid to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

But she said she loses money on the operation even though Bollinger County government provides the office space, and, for the first year, paid utility costs.

“They are very generous to me,” she said.