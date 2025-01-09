All sections
NewsJanuary 9, 2025

Local legislators sworn in as 103rd General Assembly commences

Missouri's 103rd General Assembly kicks off with Senator Jamie Burger and Representatives David Dolan, Barry Hovis and John Voss taking their oaths.

Southeast Missourian
Missouri’s District 147 Rep. John Voss takes his oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
Missouri’s District 147 Rep. John Voss takes his oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Courtesy John Voss
Missouri’s District 148 Rep. David Dolan takes his oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
Missouri’s District 148 Rep. David Dolan takes his oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Courtesy David Dolan
Missouri’s District 27 Senator Jamie Burger takes his oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
Missouri’s District 27 Senator Jamie Burger takes his oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Courtesy Jamie Burger
Missouri’s District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis takes his oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
Missouri’s District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis takes his oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Courtesy Barry Hovis

Missouri Senator Jamie Burger and Representatives David Dolan, Barry Hovis and John Voss take their oaths of office during the first day of the 103rd General Assembly on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Burger is entering his first year in the Senate after spending four years representing District 148 in the House. David Dolan swore in for the first time Wednesday as he assumes Burger's District 148 seat.

Hovis enters his fourth and final two-year term in the House as Voss begins his second term as a state legislator.

gallery
