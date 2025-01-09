Local legislators sworn in as 103rd General Assembly commences

Missouri Senator Jamie Burger and Representatives David Dolan, Barry Hovis and John Voss take their oaths of office during the first day of the 103rd General Assembly on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
Burger is entering his first year in the Senate after spending four years representing District 148 in the House. David Dolan swore in for the first time Wednesday as he assumes Burger's District 148 seat.
Hovis enters his fourth and final two-year term in the House as Voss begins his second term as a state legislator.
