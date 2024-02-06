Local legislators support new round of tax cuts, if 'sustainable'

State Rep. Jamie Burger, of Scott County’s House District 148, backs new Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher’s call Jan. 4 for additional tax cuts — reductions above and beyond the $800 million the General Assembly approved in September at the behest of Gov. Mike Parson.

Plocher told legislators more reductions are in order because of the state’s projected $6 billion budget surplus.

Burger, a former Scott County commissioner, endorses the St. Louis County legislator’s proposal with some caveats.

“I support (more cuts) as long as the budget will allow us to do them but they must be sustainable,” said Burger, himself elected Nov. 9 as assistant House majority floor leader, the No. 4 leadership role in the General Assembly’s lower chamber.

Burger will help coordinate the legislative calendar to determine which bills make it to the floor for debate.

He said he has ideas for spending some of the surplus.

The Benton, Missouri, Republican said he wants to see funding improve fivefold for “lettered” rural routes, some of which carry school bus traffic.

“Our Parks and Recreation system has about $100 million in unfunded repair needs,” Burger said, adding he’d also like to see personal property taxes be brought under control — alarmed by what he said were “uncalled for” increases on the valuation of older vehicles last year.

Other GOP input

John Voss

John Voss

John Voss , the freshman legislator from Cape Girardeau’s House District 147, also offered a measured response to Plocher’s remarks.

“I think there is room for both tax cuts and state investment,” said the former Cape Girardeau city councilman, who said he noted Plocher’s “clear” priorities on crime reduction and improving education.