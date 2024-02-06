Local legislators reflect on petition reform, teacher pay

Three GOP lawmakers shared views Friday, Jan. 20, during a panel discussion convened at Show Me Center by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (Dist. 27), Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri (District 148) and Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau (District 147) heard questions on a variety of topics from audience members and from Cape Chamber president and CEO Rob Gilligan.
The following represents comments on two of several issues raised during the hour-long event.
Voss had pointed remarks about Amendment 3, the product of an initiative petition, which passed statewide in November 2022 with 53% of the vote.
"Setting aside whether you were in favor or opposed to recreational marijuana legalization, Amendment 3 is bad policy," Voss said. "Because the amendment changes the Missouri Constitution, it will take a vote of the people to change it."
Burger echoed Voss' views.
"It's virtually impossible to change this now that it's part of the (state) Constitution," said Burger, saying Amendment 3 represents policy that should have been addressed by state legislators.
"We need a better initiative process and making this happen is a top priority," he said, noting the current legislative session will end May 12.
Burger is assistant majority floor leader, the no. 4 leadership position in the General Assembly's lower legislative chamber.
Thompson Rehder lamented the reality that there are some public school districts, including some in Southeast Missouri, that did not raise teacher annual minimum pay last year to $38,000.
Permanently boosting educator compensation is expected to be debated In Jefferson City in the coming months.
The 2022 state budget included money to raise the minimum to $38,000 but legislation required individual districts to chip in 30% of the cost. Additionally, state funding of 70% for increases was only promised for one school year.
Districts were not mandated to take the state up on its offer of partial funding. Minimum base pay for teachers officially remains at $25,000.
"Missouri is currently ranked 50th in the United States for starting teacher pay, and half of our new teachers leave the profession by their fifth year," Gov. Mike Parson said in his 2022 "State of the State" address.
"This is unacceptable, and we must do better," Parson said.
On Friday, Thompson Rehder said, "We have to get base salary up, and everyone knows this. Teachers are tired and have too much put on them."
Voss was equally adamant on the issue.
"Teachers in our state have a high turnover rate. Many don't last five years in the profession. I'd be supportive of bolstering the retirement plan and helping with loan forgiveness," the freshman Republican said.
"We have to do this."
