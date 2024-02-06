Local legislators reflect on petition reform, teacher pay

Three GOP lawmakers shared views Friday, Jan. 20, during a panel discussion convened at Show Me Center by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (Dist. 27), Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri (District 148) and Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau (District 147) heard questions on a variety of topics from audience members and from Cape Chamber president and CEO Rob Gilligan.

The following represents comments on two of several issues raised during the hour-long event.

Initiative petition reform

Voss had pointed remarks about Amendment 3, the product of an initiative petition, which passed statewide in November 2022 with 53% of the vote.

"Setting aside whether you were in favor or opposed to recreational marijuana legalization, Amendment 3 is bad policy," Voss said. "Because the amendment changes the Missouri Constitution, it will take a vote of the people to change it."

Burger echoed Voss' views.

"It's virtually impossible to change this now that it's part of the (state) Constitution," said Burger, saying Amendment 3 represents policy that should have been addressed by state legislators.

"We need a better initiative process and making this happen is a top priority," he said, noting the current legislative session will end May 12.

Burger is assistant majority floor leader, the no. 4 leadership position in the General Assembly's lower legislative chamber.