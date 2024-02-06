All sections
NewsJanuary 21, 2022

Local legislators react to governor's annual address to General Assembly

In a wide-ranging, 51-minute speech Wednesday from the Missouri House chamber in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson touched on a host of topics during his State of the State address -- including workforce development, infrastructure, education, community development, agriculture, health care and public safety...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gov. Mike Parson (left) greets State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) following Parson's State of the State address to the General Assembly Wednesday.
Gov. Mike Parson (left) greets State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) following Parson's State of the State address to the General Assembly Wednesday.Submitted

In a wide-ranging, 51-minute speech Wednesday from the Missouri House chamber in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson touched on a host of topics during his State of the State address -- including workforce development, infrastructure, education, community development, agriculture, health care and public safety.

Two area representatives told the Southeast Missourian they were pleased with Parson's remarks calling agriculture Missouri's No. 1 industry.

Rick Francis
Rick Francis

"The governor called for $10 million to expand agriculture innovation and workforce programs. We appreciate our farmers who put food on our tables and fuel in our cars and trucks," Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) said.

Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger

"The governor is definitely attuned to agriculture being a third-generation cattle farmer," Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) added.

A third lawmaker, Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146), said he was impressed how the Show Me State stacks up against other states in U.S. rankings.

Parson said Missouri is first in the nation in on-the-job training, third in apprenticeships, fourth in new manufacturing facilities and fifth when it comes to the low cost of doing business.

Barry Hovis
Barry Hovis

"I was very pleased to hear the governor note the favorable rankings for economic development and low inflation compared to the other states," said Hovis, a former law enforcement officer with more than 30 years experience.

The first subject on Parson's mind as he addressed state representatives, state senators and other officials, was COVID-19.

"In this state, we use common sense. We took a balanced approach to the pandemic. We protected lives and livelihoods," he said.

"I have never supported mandates and Missourians can rest assured my position will not change."

Parson told lawmakers Missouri was one of the first states to cut off federal unemployment benefits.

"It was the right thing to do. Our relentless focus on workforce development and infrastructure is paying dividends."

Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) was not available for comment on Parson's remarks.

Sitting in the gallery to listen to Parson's remarks was Missouri Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, who left his District 147 seat to join Parson's cabinet.

Also sitting above the House floor were three students of Cape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center, whom Parson recognized from the lectern: Nicholas Hodges, studying computer networking and security; Lydia Strickland, a graphic design student; and Anwyn Suhr, who is in the digital media program at CTC.

Other initiatives

Parson called for $100 million to be spent on low-volume county roads across Missouri.

"I was pleased to hear about an expenditure for secondary and lettered roads, which support rural Missouri farm-to-market routes," Burger said.

Among other proposals, Parson advocated the following to lawmakers:

  • Raising starting pay for teachers to $38,000 annually.
  • Instituting a 5.5% cost of living (COLA) adjustment for all state employees.
  • A $20 million expenditure for Missouri's 57 career centers, including those in Cape Girardeau and Perryville.
  • A $400 million infusion for what Parson called the state's "largest-ever" investment in broadband expansion, for the benefit of rural Missourians and "underserved" residents in urban areas.
  • A $400 million outlay for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems.

Parson, the one-time Polk County sheriff, also spoke up for police agencies.

"We support law enforcement; we will not defund them," he said.

Missouri's 57th governor, who came to office following the resignation of the state's former chief executive, Eric Greitens, in June 2018, concluded his remarks on an optimistic note.

"Missouri is strong today and will be even stronger tomorrow."

Local News
