In a wide-ranging, 51-minute speech Wednesday from the Missouri House chamber in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson touched on a host of topics during his State of the State address -- including workforce development, infrastructure, education, community development, agriculture, health care and public safety.

Two area representatives told the Southeast Missourian they were pleased with Parson's remarks calling agriculture Missouri's No. 1 industry.

Rick Francis

"The governor called for $10 million to expand agriculture innovation and workforce programs. We appreciate our farmers who put food on our tables and fuel in our cars and trucks," Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) said.

Jamie Burger

"The governor is definitely attuned to agriculture being a third-generation cattle farmer," Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) added.

A third lawmaker, Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146), said he was impressed how the Show Me State stacks up against other states in U.S. rankings.

Parson said Missouri is first in the nation in on-the-job training, third in apprenticeships, fourth in new manufacturing facilities and fifth when it comes to the low cost of doing business.

Barry Hovis

"I was very pleased to hear the governor note the favorable rankings for economic development and low inflation compared to the other states," said Hovis, a former law enforcement officer with more than 30 years experience.

The first subject on Parson's mind as he addressed state representatives, state senators and other officials, was COVID-19.

"In this state, we use common sense. We took a balanced approach to the pandemic. We protected lives and livelihoods," he said.

"I have never supported mandates and Missourians can rest assured my position will not change."