Missouri's 103rd General Assembly session begins Wednesday, Jan. 8, with the swearing-in of legislators.

District 148 Rep. David Dolan will be sworn into office for the first time, while District 27 Sen. Jamie Burger — replacing Holly Thompson Rehder who fell short in her bid for lieutenant governor — will be sworn into the opposite chamber for the first time after serving four years in Dolan's role.

Burger said his broader goals for this year's session is to help pass legislation through the Senate that would "benefit all Missourians" such as lowering taxes, controlling crime, improving police forces and getting the "bad elements off the streets". In addition, he said he will support governor-elect Mike Kehoe's initiative to attempt to eliminate the state income tax.

Pre-filing for the upcoming session began Dec. 1. Burger has pre-filed 12 bills as of New Year's Eve, including Senate Bill 82 which would add provisions regarding the state's water supply being exported to western states, one of his top priorities in his inaugural year as a senator.

"There's a western states alliance that is looking for water. (Missouri is) one of the last states going towards the West that has an ample supply of water, and we want to make sure we maintain that," Burger said. "We need to create a regulation to protect our water rights in Missouri, so we don't have the western states going into our aquifers underground and pumping our water to the west."

In addition to Burger's pre-filing, District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis has pre-filed nine bills, one of which has been withdrawn, while District 147 Rep. John Voss has introduced two and Dolan has pre-filed one. Dolan's bill aims to modify provisions relating to the punishment of court reporters who attempt to receive payment for court reporting without being licensed or file false information to try to obtain a license. Dolan was unavailable to comment before publication of this article.

Hovis, who hopes to be re-appointed to his role as chairperson of the state's Pensions Committee, has two bills pre-filed pertaining to law enforcement retirement — House Bills 147 and 558. In addition, Hovis has filed a "right to repair" bill that he said "broadens the consumer protection laws for farming and agricultural equipment" as well as construction equipment.

Another piece of legislation on Hovis' radar is known as the "truth in sentencing" bill, which would require multi-time offenders — who haven't committed what Hovis calls "serious felonies" such as murder, rape and robbery, which already have minimum sentencing — to serve a minimum sentence for each subsequent offense. Hovis said he has plans to meet with Kehoe regarding the legislation soon.

"People believe in second chances, as do I," Hovis said. "The issue is that people that were getting arrested a second time for maybe the same crime ... were not even going to prison. On the second time, they were going and probably getting shock time in a county jail, 30 to 60 days, and they would renew their probation. But on the third time, when they got arrested and they would go to prison, the Department of Corrections would treat them as a first-time offender and they're only serving one month for every year given. So if they got a third-time felony for burglary in the second and they got a five-year sentence out of that, they would be out in about six months.

"I told people, 'That is stupid', so we're changing the law. We're taking out that they cannot discount prior felonies."