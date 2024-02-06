Local leaders weigh in on National Hero Day

As this unforgettable COVID year moves rapidly to a close, we note an appeal made by Cape Girardeau’s mayor in the final 2020 meeting of the City Council.

Mayor Bob Fox invited elected lawmakers, city staff and all Cape Girardeau citizens watching via Zoom to consider the people who have been heroes to them.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to some local community leaders on the occasion of National Hero Day, Dec. 29, to take up the mayor’s challenge and to tell us about people who have inspired and helped them in their lives.

Ten responded to our invitation and here are their reflections on heroism.

Wes Blair, police chief, City of Cape Girardeau

Wes Blair

Heroes: Unnamed police officers

The hero who has influenced me the most is the unnamed police officer who quietly and anonymously serves humanity. These officers may not be the ones you see in the news after a daring rescue or high-risk arrest. Those members of law enforcement are heroes and deserve accolades, to be sure. The heroes I refer to are the officers who encounter a needy family and buys their groceries with their own money or the officers who mentor a troubled youth on their days off. These heroes walk among us, deserving of our gratitude, but would be unsettled if we recognized them for their deeds.

Bob Fox, mayor of Cape Girardeau, 2018-present

Bob Fox

Heroes: Howard Hardeman, Vinyard Kies, Connie Fox.

In July 1977, we lost our daughter in a tragic accident. Needless to say, we were devastated. I was also angry at God. The person who helped me the most was Rev. Hardeman. I won’t get into specifics, but I needed help and he was there to counsel and give direction in my life when it was needed.

Simultaneously, in my professional career, I had a very important mentor, Dr. Kies of Jackson. He helped immensely as I began my dental practice and got me totally involved in all aspects of our professional associations. Sadly, I was at a meeting with him at Tan-Tar-A June 15, 1990, when he passed away. My profession lost a great leader and I lost a great friend.

I would be remiss if I didn’t also reveal that there is one more important “hero” — the love of my life, my best friend and wife of over 50 years, Connie.

Barry Hovis, Missouri state representative (R-146)

Barry Hovis

Hero: My parents

My wife, family and friends (personal and work) have all been there in trying times and all have been a hero to me at some point in my life. So many to consider, but truly my parents, Tom and Judy Hovis, are my heroes! They taught me about God, loved me unconditionally and demonstrated to me many good values while growing up. I can’t thank them enough!

Wyky Jean, co-founder, Honorable Young Men Club

Wyky Jean

Hero: Danny Rees

Pure heart, sacrifice, relentless, caring, nonprejudiced — these are just a few characteristics of a man I met over five years ago. Danny genuinely loves you no matter what you looked like, where you came from or how much money you have.

His main goal is to live life like Christ and love you just as much as he felt the love of Christ in his life. He has shown me how to do just that. What I respect about Danny is his unconditional love and authenticity. He truly brings joy to the world.

I have been with him on my best days and my lowest. What is never forgotten are the memories that you create with other people. How you make someone feel lasts forever. Danny has provided me the blueprint.

Christopher Kennedy, assistant to the director for diversity and inclusion, Missouri Department of Conservation