Local leaders weigh in on National Hero Day

As this unforgettable COVID year moves rapidly to a close, we note an appeal made by Cape Girardeau’s mayor in the final 2020 meeting of the City Council.
Mayor Bob Fox invited elected lawmakers, city staff and all Cape Girardeau citizens watching via Zoom to consider the people who have been heroes to them.
The Southeast Missourian reached out to some local community leaders on the occasion of National Hero Day, Dec. 29, to take up the mayor’s challenge and to tell us about people who have inspired and helped them in their lives.
Ten responded to our invitation and here are their reflections on heroism.
Heroes: Unnamed police officers
The hero who has influenced me the most is the unnamed police officer who quietly and anonymously serves humanity. These officers may not be the ones you see in the news after a daring rescue or high-risk arrest. Those members of law enforcement are heroes and deserve accolades, to be sure. The heroes I refer to are the officers who encounter a needy family and buys their groceries with their own money or the officers who mentor a troubled youth on their days off. These heroes walk among us, deserving of our gratitude, but would be unsettled if we recognized them for their deeds.
Heroes: Howard Hardeman, Vinyard Kies, Connie Fox.
In July 1977, we lost our daughter in a tragic accident. Needless to say, we were devastated. I was also angry at God. The person who helped me the most was Rev. Hardeman. I won’t get into specifics, but I needed help and he was there to counsel and give direction in my life when it was needed.
Simultaneously, in my professional career, I had a very important mentor, Dr. Kies of Jackson. He helped immensely as I began my dental practice and got me totally involved in all aspects of our professional associations. Sadly, I was at a meeting with him at Tan-Tar-A June 15, 1990, when he passed away. My profession lost a great leader and I lost a great friend.
I would be remiss if I didn’t also reveal that there is one more important “hero” — the love of my life, my best friend and wife of over 50 years, Connie.
Hero: My parents
My wife, family and friends (personal and work) have all been there in trying times and all have been a hero to me at some point in my life. So many to consider, but truly my parents, Tom and Judy Hovis, are my heroes! They taught me about God, loved me unconditionally and demonstrated to me many good values while growing up. I can’t thank them enough!
Hero: Danny Rees
Pure heart, sacrifice, relentless, caring, nonprejudiced — these are just a few characteristics of a man I met over five years ago. Danny genuinely loves you no matter what you looked like, where you came from or how much money you have.
His main goal is to live life like Christ and love you just as much as he felt the love of Christ in his life. He has shown me how to do just that. What I respect about Danny is his unconditional love and authenticity. He truly brings joy to the world.
I have been with him on my best days and my lowest. What is never forgotten are the memories that you create with other people. How you make someone feel lasts forever. Danny has provided me the blueprint.
Hero: My father
My father, Arthur J. Kennedy II, gave me the foundation that I would need to succeed. He instilled important tools such as confidence, determination, perseverance, work ethic, positivity, excellence and humility — all while enhancing my ability to communicate in any situation. Dad also kept me close so I could observe him as he navigated life. He was not perfect, but ultimately served as an excellent example for me to follow. I was 20 years old when he passed on, but the lessons taught during my short time with him have so far been more than enough to sustain me and keep me advancing forward.
Hero: Rush Limbaugh III
I admire my cousin, Rush, not only for his immense success, but also for his strength of spirit. He is now battling a terminal illness with much fortitude. It is all the more remarkable that he approaches his fate not with bitterness, but with gratefulness. Borrowing from baseball great Lou Gehrig, Rush told his radio audience that he is the luckiest man on earth, and that he is thankful to God, to his wife and family, and to his millions of loyal fans. That is the spirit of a hero, to be sure.
Hero: Tom Michael
Tom was my high school defensive coordinator. He also worked the night shift at Hallmark Cards. I lived with him and his family and he taught me how to be a man. I watched how a husband should treat a wife and about the love of Jesus Christ. He gave me the confidence to go to college and chase my dream of being a college football coach. He believed in me before I believed in myself.
Hero: Doug Geck
Geck was my District Manager when I reported to Cape in 1966. I had moved my family six times during my early career with J.C. Penney and the future seemed to dictate a continuation of that pattern.
Soon, my family and I found ourselves falling in love with Cape Girardeau. I sensed in communicating to Doug that he was going to support my desire to remain in Cape for the balance of my career, which was virtually unheard of at Penneys’ during that time.
His support enabled me to retire in Cape and spend the balance of my life here. Doug Geck changed my life and is my true hero.
Heroes: Everyday people
When I think of a hero, I don’t just see the people who gave their lives for their country or the person running inside the burning building. I see the everyday person who selflessly gives of himself or herself day in and day out. The mother who sacrifices for her kids. The widow neighbor who brings over cookies every holiday. The man who stops to help with a flat tire. The teacher who inspires. The friend you can always count on. These have been my heroes.
Hero: Doug Austin
God and faith, country and community, character and integrity are words that describe Doug. After a successful marketing career with a major oil company, Doug and his wife Fran chose to retire in Cape.
This hero shows his commitment and love for our community with gusto and energy in his volunteer efforts, whether serving on a city advisory board, leading as an officer of a local group or ministering in his church.
God is truly a guiding light in his life, one that he generously shares. As Doug says, “Sure is great to live in Cape.” What a splendid ambassador!
