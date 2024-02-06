Local leaders in Cape Girardeau County look ahead at 2022

For the initial Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce (CGACOC) First Friday Coffee of 2022, leaders in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City were asked to comment on various topics impacting their respective municipalities.

Three officials -- Molly Mehner, Cape's deputy city manager; Mike Dudek, Scott City's administrator; and Brian Gerau, president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce -- answered questions posed by Kim Voelker, CGACOC vice president.

Biggest immediate challenge

Mehner remarked about upcoming municipal elections for mayor and in wards 1, 2 and 6 in Cape.

"There is a lot of education when a new council comes on board; plus, a new city budget will be considered as soon as the council is seated," she said. Mehner added when it comes to capital improvement initiatives, "we'll have to time them well," noting other local communities will be bidding projects at the same time.

Gerau said Jackson sees a challenge in "retaining staff capacity," adding city employees are Jackson's "greatest asset," so he said the city will be focusing on "retention and recruitment efforts."

Dudek echoed Gerau in noting Scott City's desire to keep its municipal work force intact and mentioned the city will again try to pass a use tax referendum on April 5. The municipality's first attempt at seeking voter approval of a levy on online sales failed Nov. 2 by a 53.3% to 46.7% margin with 362 votes cast.

2022 projects

Mehner said the first phase of a new pay plan for Cape city employees, made possible by voter approval of a use tax in November, will be implemented July 1. The second phase will kick in, she added, in July 2023, while noting Cape's municipal compensation "hadn't kept pace with inflation for about the last 10 years." Mehner also pointed to completing Transportation Trust Fund 5 initiatives on Independence and Sprigg streets, among others. Mehner asked for motorists' patience as the work is done this year.

Gerau said Jackson is looking forward to completing two bridges over Hubble Creek in City Park. The Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement project has an anticipated completion this summer, while a similar initiative, the West Mary Street Bridge Replacement, is expected to have design work finished by next month with project completion forecast for December. Both are low-water crossing areas.

Dudek said Scott City expects to complete a project in April to boost water pressure to Old Illmo in the eastern part of the municipality. He also said city sidewalks are "in poor shape" and noted there is a plan to create new ones.