Local leaders in Cape Girardeau County look ahead at 2022

For the initial Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce (CGACOC) First Friday Coffee of 2022, leaders in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City were asked to comment on various topics impacting their respective municipalities.
Three officials -- Molly Mehner, Cape's deputy city manager; Mike Dudek, Scott City's administrator; and Brian Gerau, president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce -- answered questions posed by Kim Voelker, CGACOC vice president.
Mehner remarked about upcoming municipal elections for mayor and in wards 1, 2 and 6 in Cape.
"There is a lot of education when a new council comes on board; plus, a new city budget will be considered as soon as the council is seated," she said. Mehner added when it comes to capital improvement initiatives, "we'll have to time them well," noting other local communities will be bidding projects at the same time.
Gerau said Jackson sees a challenge in "retaining staff capacity," adding city employees are Jackson's "greatest asset," so he said the city will be focusing on "retention and recruitment efforts."
Dudek echoed Gerau in noting Scott City's desire to keep its municipal work force intact and mentioned the city will again try to pass a use tax referendum on April 5. The municipality's first attempt at seeking voter approval of a levy on online sales failed Nov. 2 by a 53.3% to 46.7% margin with 362 votes cast.
Mehner said the first phase of a new pay plan for Cape city employees, made possible by voter approval of a use tax in November, will be implemented July 1. The second phase will kick in, she added, in July 2023, while noting Cape's municipal compensation "hadn't kept pace with inflation for about the last 10 years." Mehner also pointed to completing Transportation Trust Fund 5 initiatives on Independence and Sprigg streets, among others. Mehner asked for motorists' patience as the work is done this year.
Gerau said Jackson is looking forward to completing two bridges over Hubble Creek in City Park. The Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement project has an anticipated completion this summer, while a similar initiative, the West Mary Street Bridge Replacement, is expected to have design work finished by next month with project completion forecast for December. Both are low-water crossing areas.
Dudek said Scott City expects to complete a project in April to boost water pressure to Old Illmo in the eastern part of the municipality. He also said city sidewalks are "in poor shape" and noted there is a plan to create new ones.
Mehner said city staff will continue to follow Vision 2040, a policy document approved in 2020 and meant to guide the city for the next two decades in terms of economic development, housing, transportation, infrastructure and land use. She notes the 170-page document may be viewed at capevision2040.files.wordpress.com/2020/06/draft-comprehensive-plan_06.30.20-1.pdf.
Gerau mentioned a new roundabout will be built at U.S. 61 and Deerwood Drive near the Jackson Civic Center in 2024 under a cost-sharing agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Additionally, he said, a transportation priority remains along U.S. 61 between Jackson and Fruitland with improvements to the roadway between the new courthouse and Route D currently in the design phase.
Gerau also mentioned a 2023 plan to create a turn lane addition at the Mary Street intersection.
Dudek said Scott City looks forward, in the long term, toward building a new police station, a second fire station and adding sports-related fields. The administrator also said beautification efforts along Main Street are planned -- planting trees, landscaping and cleaning ditch areas.
Mehner was asked by an attendee at the event what plans the city has for Old Lorimier School, the long-time home of Cape's municipal offices at 401 Independence St.
Mehner said it will take a few more weeks to move remaining employees to the new city hall at 44 Lorimier St. but she expects to follow a similar process as was undertaken when the operations of Cape's former police headquarters -- now the home of Community Partnership -- moved to 2530 Maria Louise Lane in March 2018.
She added there are no plans to tear Old Lorimier down, noting the community's desire to keep the 1930s-era structure intact.
Mehner and Gerau lauded the ongoing teamwork between their respective cities.
"We're all in this together," Mehner said.
"The collaboration between us over the last eight years has increased tenfold," added Gerau.
