All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 30, 2018
Local lawmakers welcome Greitens' resignation, call it a sad day for Missouri
Area Republican lawmakers welcomed Gov. Eric Greitensï¿½ decision Tuesday to resign, but said it was a sad day for everyone. Greitens announced at a late afternoon news conference in Jefferson City he would resign, effective Friday. The governor resigned amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions. He has denied any criminal wrongdoing...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Area Republican lawmakers welcomed Gov. Eric Greitensï¿½ decision Tuesday to resign, but said it was a sad day for everyone.

Greitens announced at a late afternoon news conference in Jefferson City he would resign, effective Friday.

The governor resigned amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions. He has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Donna Lichtenegger
Donna Lichtenegger

State Reps. Donna Lichtenegger of Jackson and Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau had called for the Republican governor to resign in February after allegations of unethical behavior on his part were disclosed.

Lichtenegger said Tuesday, ï¿½I just pray he finds some relief for himself and his family.ï¿½

She called it ï¿½a sad day in the State of Missouri.ï¿½

Lawmakers, she said, are not ï¿½gleefulï¿½ Greitens resigned.

But she took issue with some of the governorï¿½s remarks Tuesday.

ï¿½I did think it was sad he is still blaming others,ï¿½ Lichtenegger said.

She said the resignation puts an end to any effort in the House to impeach Greitens.

Kathy Swan
Kathy Swan

Swan said she told Greitens earlier this year ï¿½it would be the best thing for his family and the State of Missouriï¿½ if he resigned.

Even with the governorï¿½s announcement he will step down, Swan said she believes the House committee investigating Greitensï¿½ actions should complete its work and issue a public report.

Swan said the committeeï¿½s investigation ï¿½does not hinge on criminal proceedings.ï¿½

The Cape Girardeau lawmaker said the work of the House committee would seem ï¿½incompleteï¿½ without a final report.

ï¿½What is it that we should know, that we donï¿½t know?ï¿½ she asked.

Holly Rehder
Holly Rehder

In an emailed statement, Scott County state Rep. Holly Rehder called for the House committee to continue to investigate the source of payments paid to St. Louis lawyer Al Watkins, who represented the ex-husband of the woman who had an affair with Greitens.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

ï¿½Even more so with this resignation,ï¿½ she said, ï¿½I feel itï¿½s imperative that the investigative committee move full speed ahead to uncover the true source of the over $100,000 in cash that was given to attorney Al Watkins. As Missourians, we should demand to know who is trying to mess with our government through what appears to be bribes and dirty money.ï¿½

Rick Francis
Rick Francis

State Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau expressed surprise at Greitensï¿½ resignation.

Francis said, ï¿½I was thinking he would fight this to the bitter end one way or another.ï¿½

But he added, ï¿½When you stop and think what is best for Missouri, I understand why he would resign.ï¿½

Francis said Greitensï¿½ decision to step down came as the House was scheduled to meet Thursday to begin the process that could have led to issuing articles of impeachment.

The Perryville lawmaker said that from the beginning of the controversy ï¿½I just wanted to know the facts.ï¿½

Francis said he wants to see Missouri ï¿½move forward.ï¿½

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will take over as governor and Francis said he has ï¿½all the confidence in the worldï¿½ Parson will do well in that role.

Parson will be ï¿½a stabilizing forceï¿½ to bring lawmakers together.

Wayne Wallingford
Wayne Wallingford

Like Francis, Wallingford said of Greitensï¿½ resignation, ï¿½I certainly didnï¿½t see it coming.ï¿½

Wallingford said Greitens repeatedly proclaimed his desire to fight the allegations of wrongdoing.

ï¿½I appreciate his desire to fight for his innocence,ï¿½ Wallingford said.

The state senator said the allegations have taken ï¿½a heavy tollï¿½ on Greitens and his family.

ï¿½I think he felt he did the right thing, the honorable thing (in resigning),ï¿½ Wallingford said.

The Cape Girardeau lawmaker said Parson has ï¿½good rapportï¿½ with legislators in both political parties and will do a good job as Missouriï¿½s new governor.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy