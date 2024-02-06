Area Republican lawmakers welcomed Gov. Eric Greitensï¿½ decision Tuesday to resign, but said it was a sad day for everyone.
Greitens announced at a late afternoon news conference in Jefferson City he would resign, effective Friday.
The governor resigned amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions. He has denied any criminal wrongdoing.
State Reps. Donna Lichtenegger of Jackson and Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau had called for the Republican governor to resign in February after allegations of unethical behavior on his part were disclosed.
Lichtenegger said Tuesday, ï¿½I just pray he finds some relief for himself and his family.ï¿½
She called it ï¿½a sad day in the State of Missouri.ï¿½
Lawmakers, she said, are not ï¿½gleefulï¿½ Greitens resigned.
But she took issue with some of the governorï¿½s remarks Tuesday.
ï¿½I did think it was sad he is still blaming others,ï¿½ Lichtenegger said.
She said the resignation puts an end to any effort in the House to impeach Greitens.
Swan said she told Greitens earlier this year ï¿½it would be the best thing for his family and the State of Missouriï¿½ if he resigned.
Even with the governorï¿½s announcement he will step down, Swan said she believes the House committee investigating Greitensï¿½ actions should complete its work and issue a public report.
Swan said the committeeï¿½s investigation ï¿½does not hinge on criminal proceedings.ï¿½
The Cape Girardeau lawmaker said the work of the House committee would seem ï¿½incompleteï¿½ without a final report.
ï¿½What is it that we should know, that we donï¿½t know?ï¿½ she asked.
In an emailed statement, Scott County state Rep. Holly Rehder called for the House committee to continue to investigate the source of payments paid to St. Louis lawyer Al Watkins, who represented the ex-husband of the woman who had an affair with Greitens.
ï¿½Even more so with this resignation,ï¿½ she said, ï¿½I feel itï¿½s imperative that the investigative committee move full speed ahead to uncover the true source of the over $100,000 in cash that was given to attorney Al Watkins. As Missourians, we should demand to know who is trying to mess with our government through what appears to be bribes and dirty money.ï¿½
State Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau expressed surprise at Greitensï¿½ resignation.
Francis said, ï¿½I was thinking he would fight this to the bitter end one way or another.ï¿½
But he added, ï¿½When you stop and think what is best for Missouri, I understand why he would resign.ï¿½
Francis said Greitensï¿½ decision to step down came as the House was scheduled to meet Thursday to begin the process that could have led to issuing articles of impeachment.
The Perryville lawmaker said that from the beginning of the controversy ï¿½I just wanted to know the facts.ï¿½
Francis said he wants to see Missouri ï¿½move forward.ï¿½
Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will take over as governor and Francis said he has ï¿½all the confidence in the worldï¿½ Parson will do well in that role.
Parson will be ï¿½a stabilizing forceï¿½ to bring lawmakers together.
Like Francis, Wallingford said of Greitensï¿½ resignation, ï¿½I certainly didnï¿½t see it coming.ï¿½
Wallingford said Greitens repeatedly proclaimed his desire to fight the allegations of wrongdoing.
ï¿½I appreciate his desire to fight for his innocence,ï¿½ Wallingford said.
The state senator said the allegations have taken ï¿½a heavy tollï¿½ on Greitens and his family.
ï¿½I think he felt he did the right thing, the honorable thing (in resigning),ï¿½ Wallingford said.
The Cape Girardeau lawmaker said Parson has ï¿½good rapportï¿½ with legislators in both political parties and will do a good job as Missouriï¿½s new governor.
