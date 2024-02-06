Area Republican lawmakers welcomed Gov. Eric Greitensï¿½ decision Tuesday to resign, but said it was a sad day for everyone.

Greitens announced at a late afternoon news conference in Jefferson City he would resign, effective Friday.

The governor resigned amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions. He has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Donna Lichtenegger

State Reps. Donna Lichtenegger of Jackson and Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau had called for the Republican governor to resign in February after allegations of unethical behavior on his part were disclosed.

Lichtenegger said Tuesday, ï¿½I just pray he finds some relief for himself and his family.ï¿½

She called it ï¿½a sad day in the State of Missouri.ï¿½

Lawmakers, she said, are not ï¿½gleefulï¿½ Greitens resigned.

But she took issue with some of the governorï¿½s remarks Tuesday.

ï¿½I did think it was sad he is still blaming others,ï¿½ Lichtenegger said.

She said the resignation puts an end to any effort in the House to impeach Greitens.

Kathy Swan

Swan said she told Greitens earlier this year ï¿½it would be the best thing for his family and the State of Missouriï¿½ if he resigned.

Even with the governorï¿½s announcement he will step down, Swan said she believes the House committee investigating Greitensï¿½ actions should complete its work and issue a public report.

Swan said the committeeï¿½s investigation ï¿½does not hinge on criminal proceedings.ï¿½

The Cape Girardeau lawmaker said the work of the House committee would seem ï¿½incompleteï¿½ without a final report.

ï¿½What is it that we should know, that we donï¿½t know?ï¿½ she asked.

Holly Rehder

In an emailed statement, Scott County state Rep. Holly Rehder called for the House committee to continue to investigate the source of payments paid to St. Louis lawyer Al Watkins, who represented the ex-husband of the woman who had an affair with Greitens.