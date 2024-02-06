Local lawmakers supportive of higher salaries for new teachers

Check off as "accomplished" one of Gov. Mike Parson's key legislative priorities — outlined in his 2022 State of the State address — raising the minimum salary for Missouri teachers to $38,000 annually.

Rick Francis

On May 6, House lawmakers voted 138-10 to approve the coming year's appropriation for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), into which the new starting salary was embedded.

Senators voted the same day, approving the measure 29-4.

All local lawmakers voted in the affirmative.

Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City and House legislators Jamie Burger of Benton, Barry Hovis of Whitewater and Rick Francis of Perryville all cast "yes" votes.

An opponent of House Bill 3002, GOP Rep. Chuck Basye of Rocheport, Missouri — current chairman of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee — said the higher minimum will place an undue burden on outstate districts.

"In the rural areas, they're very, very worried," Basye told news media in the state capital. "(School administrators) think it's going to be a terrible budget problem for them in the years to come. Now that it's something we passed, we're going to have to live with it."

Locally

Thompson Rehder and Francis, in remarks to the Southeast Missourian, were sympathetic to Basye's position.