Local lawmakers push shared-parenting legislation

Swan and Wallingford are sponsoring legislation which, Reutzel said, would change “the starting point to equal time from the old standard of every other weekend.”

Reutzel said, “When approximately 50% of marriages end in divorce and a consistent 40% of all Missouri births occur to unmarried parents, shared parenting is an issue for citizens here and across this state.”

Both Swan and Wallingford have advocated for shared parenting for several years.

“Children and families are being harmed every day,” Reutzel said. “These custody fights are putting unnecessary stress on parents and children; they are tying up our legal system and they are bankrupting families facing enormous legal bills.”

She said the legal fight, which starts in family court, many times continues through a child’s life.

“The 2020 legislative session provides Missouri the opportunity for real and positive change,” Reutzel said.

