All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 9, 2019

Local lawmakers push shared-parenting legislation

State Rep. Kathy Swan and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford are pushing legislation for shared parenting in custody cases. The two Republican, Cape Girardeau lawmakers met recently with shared-parenting advocates in Cape Girardeau. A documentary, “Erasing Family,” was shown Oct. 29 at The Concourse event center. ...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Kathy Swan
Kathy Swan

State Rep. Kathy Swan and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford are pushing legislation for shared parenting in custody cases.

Wayne Wallingford
Wayne Wallingford

The two Republican, Cape Girardeau lawmakers met recently with shared-parenting advocates in Cape Girardeau.

A documentary, “Erasing Family,” was shown Oct. 29 at The Concourse event center. The film explores the trauma experienced by children “when a loving, fit parent is erased from their lives due to separation and divorce,” said Linda Reutzel, who chairs the Missouri chapter of the National Parents Organization.

“Parents going through divorce should not fear losing significant parenting time with their children and, even more importantly, children should not feel abandoned by one of their parents,” she said in a news release.

State lawmakers need to impose a “legal presumption that parents will get equal time with their children,” Reutzel said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Swan and Wallingford are sponsoring legislation which, Reutzel said, would change “the starting point to equal time from the old standard of every other weekend.”

Reutzel said, “When approximately 50% of marriages end in divorce and a consistent 40% of all Missouri births occur to unmarried parents, shared parenting is an issue for citizens here and across this state.”

Both Swan and Wallingford have advocated for shared parenting for several years.

“Children and families are being harmed every day,” Reutzel said. “These custody fights are putting unnecessary stress on parents and children; they are tying up our legal system and they are bankrupting families facing enormous legal bills.”

She said the legal fight, which starts in family court, many times continues through a child’s life.

“The 2020 legislative session provides Missouri the opportunity for real and positive change,” Reutzel said.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy