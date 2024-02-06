Local lawmakers not supportive of Illinois's no-cash-bail policy

GOP state Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater, a former longtime local law enforcement officer, does not support Illinois's move to eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants — a policy set to take effect in the Land of Lincoln on Sunday, Jan. 1.

"I think judges exercise good judgment when bail conditions are set. While there are different opinions on the topic, there are times when cash bail is appropriate," said Hovis, first elected in 2018 in District 146 of the state General Assembly and a retired lieutenant in the Cape Girardeau Police Department with more than 30 years' service in uniform.

Referred to by ABC News as "a bid to advance racial justice" while simultaneously raising "concerns about public safety," Illinois's new policy is an outgrowth of the state's SAFE-T Act, which brought changes to pretrial detainment protocols.

According to ABC, "the legislation makes presumption of release the default, ending any financial considerations in the decision of who should remain behind bars."

"The use of money as a determining factor to whether somebody is going to be in or out of jail before trial is really just an abhorrent practice," said Sharone Mitchell, a public defender in Cook County, which covers the city of Chicago.

Other reaction

"I'm not for eliminating cash bail at all. I think we have to have some type of deterrent, and cash bail is one. I'm not for bail reform at all," said state Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton. The District 148 Republican representative was elected earlier this month by his peers as House assistant majority floor leader. In this role, Burger said he will help to shape the legislative calendar to determine what bills make it to the floor for debate.

GOP state Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville, representing District 145, agreed.