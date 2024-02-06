Missouri likely needs a tax increase to repair and replacing its crumbling roads and bridges, some local lawmakers say.

Cape Girardeau County state Reps. Donna Lichtenegger and Kathy Swan said Monday an increase in the state's gas tax or sales tax, or a combination, could provide more funding for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

But state Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, is not ready to embrace a tax measure.

Francis said he would prefer to see the state raise driver's license and license plate fees and establish toll roads rather than raise taxes.

Francis said the state should consider charging tolls along highways at the borders with surrounding states. There could be discounted charges for company vehicles that regularly travel in and out of the state, he suggested.

Donna Lichtenegger

The Perryville Republican said his constituents are "OK" with toll roads.

"I do believe MoDOT needs more funding," Francis said.

The 21st Century Missouri Transportation System Task Force, established earlier this year by the state Legislature, is evaluating the condition of roads and bridges as well as funding levels.

The 23-member committee, chaired by state Rep. Kevin Corlew, R-Kansas City, is charged with making recommendations to the General Assembly by Jan. 1.

No lawmakers from Southeast Missouri serve on the task force.

Rick Francis

Task-force members will hold a public hearing Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The hearing at the Drury Plaza Convention Center is scheduled to last from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The task force will hear a presentation about the Missouri State Highway Patrol budget, and MoDOT officials will discuss road conditions in the Cape Girardeau area.

Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, said she plans to speak at the hearing.