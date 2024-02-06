Missouri likely needs a tax increase to repair and replacing its crumbling roads and bridges, some local lawmakers say.
Cape Girardeau County state Reps. Donna Lichtenegger and Kathy Swan said Monday an increase in the state's gas tax or sales tax, or a combination, could provide more funding for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
But state Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, is not ready to embrace a tax measure.
Francis said he would prefer to see the state raise driver's license and license plate fees and establish toll roads rather than raise taxes.
Francis said the state should consider charging tolls along highways at the borders with surrounding states. There could be discounted charges for company vehicles that regularly travel in and out of the state, he suggested.
The Perryville Republican said his constituents are "OK" with toll roads.
"I do believe MoDOT needs more funding," Francis said.
The 21st Century Missouri Transportation System Task Force, established earlier this year by the state Legislature, is evaluating the condition of roads and bridges as well as funding levels.
The 23-member committee, chaired by state Rep. Kevin Corlew, R-Kansas City, is charged with making recommendations to the General Assembly by Jan. 1.
No lawmakers from Southeast Missouri serve on the task force.
Task-force members will hold a public hearing Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The hearing at the Drury Plaza Convention Center is scheduled to last from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
The task force will hear a presentation about the Missouri State Highway Patrol budget, and MoDOT officials will discuss road conditions in the Cape Girardeau area.
Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, said she plans to speak at the hearing.
In past years, she has opposed tax increases, arguing MoDOT had not spent its money wisely.
But she said the situation has changed.
"MoDOT has really cleaned their act up," she said. "They have really tightened their belt."
Missouri voters rejected a proposed sales tax for roads and bridge in 2014.
Lichtenegger said she favored the tax measure and still believes a sales tax could be part of the solution. But she said increasing the gas tax likely is a more popular solution.
Missouri has the "one of the lowest" gas taxes in the nation, she said.
The Jackson lawmaker said she philosophically doesn't like tax increases, but "something has to be done" to improve Missouri's roads and bridges.
Still, it will be a challenge to convince a majority of lawmakers to put a tax issue before the voters next year, Lichtenegger said.
She added she also favors toll roads.
"I think we need to look at everything," Lichtenegger said.
Swan said she favors asking voters to approve a tax-financed transportation trust fund similar to one in effect in the city of Cape Girardeau.
The city has been successful in asking voters to approve a transportation sales tax tied to specific projects every five years, said Swan, R-Cape Girardeau.
Voters statewide may be more likely to approve a sales tax or gas tax for specific transportation projects that would be implemented over five or 10 years, Swan said.
