Local lawmakers Burger, Hovis comment on embattled Speaker Plocher

Days after U.S. House members chose a new speaker to lead the 435-member legislative chamber in Washington, D.C., a panel in the Missouri House is now investigating the actions of its speaker, GOP Rep. Dean Plocher of Des Peres, near St. Louis.
The Missouri House Ethics Committee launched an inquiry Friday, Oct. 27, into a personnel issue linked to Plocher, the most powerful member of the 163-member state House and an announced 2024 candidate for lieutenant governor.
According to reports, the ethics panel met for more than four hours Friday and is due for another round of deliberations on the matter Wednesday, Nov. 8.
According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporting, the investigation appears centered on two matters:
Two Southeast Missouri House members offered commentary on the controversy to the Southeast Missourian on Sunday, Oct. 29.
GOP Rep. Rick Francis of District 145, Perryville, one of 10 Ethics Committee members and who is term-limited in 2024, told the Southeast Missourian he cannot offer remarks on the situation because of his status as a member of the ethics panel.
Rep. John Voss of District 147, Cape Girardeau, also declined to offer his thoughts and Rep. Herman Morse, whose House District 151 represents southwestern Cape Girardeau County, did not respond to a request for comment.
Revised Statutes of Missouri — in other words, state law — permit elected officials to use political campaign funds for some government-related expenses, but forbids the use of taxpayer monies for political uses or to reimburse campaigns.
Plocher, an attorney, was first elected to the Missouri House in 2015. He is banned by term limits from running for reelection next year. He is reportedly a candidate for the 2024 GOP nomination for lieutenant governor, but a campaign finance report for Plocher has not appeared on the Missouri Ethics Commission website. State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City is one of seven Republican hopefuls who have filed MEC campaign finance reports to-date seeking the state government's No. 2 job.
Plocher, 53, said last week he had no plans to resign his post as speaker.
