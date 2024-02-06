All sections
NewsOctober 31, 2023

Local lawmakers Burger, Hovis comment on embattled Speaker Plocher

Days after U.S. House members chose a new speaker to lead the 435-member legislative chamber in Washington, D.C., a panel in the Missouri House is now investigating the actions of its speaker, GOP Rep. Dean Plocher of Des Peres, near St. Louis. The Missouri House Ethics Committee launched an inquiry Friday, Oct. 27, into a personnel issue linked to Plocher, the most powerful member of the 163-member state House and an announced 2024 candidate for lieutenant governor...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dean Plocher
Dean Plocher

Days after U.S. House members chose a new speaker to lead the 435-member legislative chamber in Washington, D.C., a panel in the Missouri House is now investigating the actions of its speaker, GOP Rep. Dean Plocher of Des Peres, near St. Louis.

The Missouri House Ethics Committee launched an inquiry Friday, Oct. 27, into a personnel issue linked to Plocher, the most powerful member of the 163-member state House and an announced 2024 candidate for lieutenant governor.

According to reports, the ethics panel met for more than four hours Friday and is due for another round of deliberations on the matter Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporting, the investigation appears centered on two matters:

  • Plocher's reported involvement in an unsuccessful attempt by a private firm to secure an $800,000 state software contract.
  • Alleged inappropriate reimbursement of thousands of taxpayer dollars received by Plocher for travel and other charges dating to 2018. Reportedly, Plocher has paid back the House $3,379.

Two Southeast Missouri House members offered commentary on the controversy to the Southeast Missourian on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Reaction

Barry Hovis
Barry Hovis
Barry Hovis
Barry Hovis
Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger
  • Rep. Jamie Burger, R-148, Benton, elected as House assistant majority floor leader nearly a year ago: "We have the ability to amend our Missouri Ethics Commission (finance) reports at any time errors are noticed. Speaker Plocher is making restitution on discrepancies he found (and is) also reviewing his records to check if there are any other issues. The Ethics Committee has met once and will meet again in early November. At that time, its findings will be made public concerning Speaker Plocher."
  • Rep. Barry Hovis, R-148, Whitewater, a former longtime Cape Girardeau city police officer: "I will await the findings of the ethics committee. The Speaker sent out a letter addressing the issues alleged and I always advocate for the process to work before passing judgment. Speaker Plocher is a person I have worked with and I have not seen him by his actions or words to break the law or (our) rules. Time will tell as the committee has its hearings. It does impact the operations of the House as it keeps us from fully focusing on the people's business. I hope for a quick resolution."

GOP Rep. Rick Francis of District 145, Perryville, one of 10 Ethics Committee members and who is term-limited in 2024, told the Southeast Missourian he cannot offer remarks on the situation because of his status as a member of the ethics panel.

Rep. John Voss of District 147, Cape Girardeau, also declined to offer his thoughts and Rep. Herman Morse, whose House District 151 represents southwestern Cape Girardeau County, did not respond to a request for comment.

Of note

Revised Statutes of Missouri — in other words, state law — permit elected officials to use political campaign funds for some government-related expenses, but forbids the use of taxpayer monies for political uses or to reimburse campaigns.

Plocher, an attorney, was first elected to the Missouri House in 2015. He is banned by term limits from running for reelection next year. He is reportedly a candidate for the 2024 GOP nomination for lieutenant governor, but a campaign finance report for Plocher has not appeared on the Missouri Ethics Commission website. State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City is one of seven Republican hopefuls who have filed MEC campaign finance reports to-date seeking the state government's No. 2 job.

Plocher, 53, said last week he had no plans to resign his post as speaker.

