Local lawmakers Burger, Hovis comment on embattled Speaker Plocher

Days after U.S. House members chose a new speaker to lead the 435-member legislative chamber in Washington, D.C., a panel in the Missouri House is now investigating the actions of its speaker, GOP Rep. Dean Plocher of Des Peres, near St. Louis.

The Missouri House Ethics Committee launched an inquiry Friday, Oct. 27, into a personnel issue linked to Plocher, the most powerful member of the 163-member state House and an announced 2024 candidate for lieutenant governor.

According to reports, the ethics panel met for more than four hours Friday and is due for another round of deliberations on the matter Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporting, the investigation appears centered on two matters:

Plocher's reported involvement in an unsuccessful attempt by a private firm to secure an $800,000 state software contract.

Alleged inappropriate reimbursement of thousands of taxpayer dollars received by Plocher for travel and other charges dating to 2018. Reportedly, Plocher has paid back the House $3,379.

Two Southeast Missouri House members offered commentary on the controversy to the Southeast Missourian on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Reaction

Barry Hovis