Local lawmakers back Parson's tax cut plan

Area GOP members of the state House have signaled their support for Gov. Mike Parson's call on Monday for a Sept. 6 special legislative session aimed at cutting taxes and extending agricultural tax credit programs for a minimum of six years.
"I support the income tax cut from 5.3% to 4.8% to reduce the tax burden for working Missourians," said Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146).
"The farm bill, including tax credits, will spur more investment in state agriculture, if passed," added Hovis, first elected in 2018.
Parson, in remarks from his Jefferson City office, drilled down on what his plan would mean for state residents if enacted.
"Our tax cut proposal means that every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job description, will see a reduction in their tax liability," Parson said, calling the tax plan "historic."
"Every Missourian will earn their first $16,000 tax-free and married joint filers will earn their first $32,000 tax-free, resulting in significant savings for millions of Missourians."
Parson that added a senior citizen making $20,000 annually would see a 100% decrease in income tax liability.
Parson's proposal follows his veto July 1 of House Bill 2090, a measure that promised married couples and single filers a tax rebate this summer.
Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) said he was pleased to see Parson call for a six-year sunset on farm bills but added his own note of caution as next month's special session approaches.
"While it's great we'll be discussing reducing state income taxes, we have to make sure we have enough money to cover our responsibilities to schools, prisons, public safety, and the like," Francis said, who has held his General Assembly seat since 2017. "The Senate will convene first (on this) so I'll have to see what we're sent in the House before I can determine what is best for my district."
Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) is enthusiastic about Parson's ideas.
"It excites me that the State of Missouri is in a position to permanently reduce the income tax obligation along with adjusting the standard deduction and minimum income thresholds. I want to be able to maximize the refund number (while) at the same time keep Missouri financially solid enough to meet the state's obligations," said Burger, who took office last year.
Cape Girardeau has been without representation in Jefferson City since the December resignation of former Republican Rep. Wayne Wallingford, now director of the state Department of Revenue.
John Voss, the Republican nominee for Wallingford's former District 147 seat, told the Southeast Missourian he was "happy" about the prospect of "permanent tax relief" for Missourians.
"Given our current economic environment, Missourians are making tough choices with their money every paycheck. Taxpayers know best how to spend their hard-earned money," said Voss, who previously served eight years on Cape Girardeau City Council.
Voss's Democratic opponent in November, Andy Leighton, has a markedly different view.
"Clearly, the governor's plan is to hold a pre-election grandstanding event to talk tax breaks, but he is focused on rewarding the rich. Meanwhile, our public schools struggle to hire new teachers; the state police are being defunded at a time when violent, gun-fueled crime is out of control; mental health is in a tailspin and homelessness rages in our community," Leighton said.
State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) could not be reached for comment by presstime.
In his Monday statement from the state Capitol, Parson said he believed his proposal is "sustainable" because his plan only factors in state general revenue, not reliance on federal funds.
The state may soon have an additional revenue stream to cover the planned income tax cut, pending legalization and taxation of the recreational use of marijuana.
Legal Missouri 2022, the group that successfully worked to get Amendment 3, the marijuana issue, on the Nov. 8 ballot, estimates legal cannabis may generate nearly $41 million for state coffers.
Unimpressed by the Parson plan is Democratic Rep. Crystal Quade of Springfield, the House minority leader.
"The governor's special session is an election season ploy to change the subject after suddenly discovering that eliminating Missourians' reproductive rights isn't the winning issue Republicans thought it would be. It is also a textbook example of fiscal irresponsibility," Quade said in a Monday statement.
Parson told reporters he hopes to get the income tax bill done quickly, saying most legislators with whom he has discussed the matter support his plan.
