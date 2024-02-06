Local lawmakers back Parson's tax cut plan

Area GOP members of the state House have signaled their support for Gov. Mike Parson's call on Monday for a Sept. 6 special legislative session aimed at cutting taxes and extending agricultural tax credit programs for a minimum of six years.

Barry Hovis

"I support the income tax cut from 5.3% to 4.8% to reduce the tax burden for working Missourians," said Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146).

"The farm bill, including tax credits, will spur more investment in state agriculture, if passed," added Hovis, first elected in 2018.

Parson, in remarks from his Jefferson City office, drilled down on what his plan would mean for state residents if enacted.

"Our tax cut proposal means that every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job description, will see a reduction in their tax liability," Parson said, calling the tax plan "historic."

"Every Missourian will earn their first $16,000 tax-free and married joint filers will earn their first $32,000 tax-free, resulting in significant savings for millions of Missourians."

Parson that added a senior citizen making $20,000 annually would see a 100% decrease in income tax liability.

Parson's proposal follows his veto July 1 of House Bill 2090, a measure that promised married couples and single filers a tax rebate this summer.

Rick Francis

Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) said he was pleased to see Parson call for a six-year sunset on farm bills but added his own note of caution as next month's special session approaches.

"While it's great we'll be discussing reducing state income taxes, we have to make sure we have enough money to cover our responsibilities to schools, prisons, public safety, and the like," Francis said, who has held his General Assembly seat since 2017. "The Senate will convene first (on this) so I'll have to see what we're sent in the House before I can determine what is best for my district."

Jamie Burger

Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) is enthusiastic about Parson's ideas.

"It excites me that the State of Missouri is in a position to permanently reduce the income tax obligation along with adjusting the standard deduction and minimum income thresholds. I want to be able to maximize the refund number (while) at the same time keep Missouri financially solid enough to meet the state's obligations," said Burger, who took office last year.