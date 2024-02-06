Perry County District No. 32 Schools initiated a preventive lockdown Monday morning after administrators were made aware of a potential threat made on social media.
According to a release sent to district families, local law enforcement agencies found that the social media post was not a credible threat, and may have originated from a post targeting schools in Texas.
“The social media post referred to a shooting at ‘Perryville school’ on ‘wensday at 8:45,’” district superintendent Fara Jones told families in the release. “This may have originated with a social media post targeting Texas schools that has spread across the nation in recent days, affecting schools with names similar to those of the Texas schools. One of those Texas schools is named Perry School.”
The lockdown followed district emergency protocols that are in place for crises, including potential threats, intruder situations and natural disasters. Local law enforcement determined it was safe to continue the school day as normal and students were released from lockdown at 10:55 a.m. Investigators continue to work toward resolving the situation, and the school district is “providing every assistance possible.”
District schools were in session Tuesday, and the district plans to continue the rest of the week as normal, including days off on Thursday and Friday for Teacher Collaboration Day and the East Perry Community Fair.
“For now, we must come together as a community that cares about our children and their education,” Jones said. “I am asking for your help and support.”
In addition to repeating the advice of not forwarding threats or posting them to social media, instead reporting them to school administration and police, Jones asks adults within the district to “refrain from seeking answers about situations such as these on social media.”
“This creates rumors, which can be far from the truth, and increases the fear for our students and their families,” Jones said. “We share the latest information with you as we receive it, using our district’s automated messaging system. For example, our parents received multiple updates throughout the day as more information became available.
“Our commitment to you is to do all we can to keep our students and staff safe. We have multiple layers of safety in our schools including, but not limited to, our secure entrances where visitors must show ID and cannot access the building without going through the main office; the Raptor screening system for all visitors; School Resources Officers who work on campus; a strong partnership with our local police; the use of Go Guardian, the software used to monitor student online activity for key words and phrases; solid student-teacher relationships; district and building emergency plans; and drills to practice our response in emergencies. Please assure your students that we are doing all we can to keep them safe.”
