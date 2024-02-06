District schools were in session Tuesday, and the district plans to continue the rest of the week as normal, including days off on Thursday and Friday for Teacher Collaboration Day and the East Perry Community Fair.

“For now, we must come together as a community that cares about our children and their education,” Jones said. “I am asking for your help and support.”

In addition to repeating the advice of not forwarding threats or posting them to social media, instead reporting them to school administration and police, Jones asks adults within the district to “refrain from seeking answers about situations such as these on social media.”

“This creates rumors, which can be far from the truth, and increases the fear for our students and their families,” Jones said. “We share the latest information with you as we receive it, using our district’s automated messaging system. For example, our parents received multiple updates throughout the day as more information became available.

“Our commitment to you is to do all we can to keep our students and staff safe. We have multiple layers of safety in our schools including, but not limited to, our secure entrances where visitors must show ID and cannot access the building without going through the main office; the Raptor screening system for all visitors; School Resources Officers who work on campus; a strong partnership with our local police; the use of Go Guardian, the software used to monitor student online activity for key words and phrases; solid student-teacher relationships; district and building emergency plans; and drills to practice our response in emergencies. Please assure your students that we are doing all we can to keep them safe.”