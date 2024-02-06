Local law enforcement arrest chase suspect in Cape

A suspect who evaded law enforcement during a chase last week was taken into custody by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Thursday, April 6.
Austin Burton, 26, was arrested by deputies -- with help from federal and other local agencies -- at a residence in south Cape Girardeau Thursday afternoon. He had an active state warrant for alleged felony possession and delivery of a controlled substance.
Burton was on a federal release but allegedly violated that release by possessing a firearm as a felon.
Around 2 p.m. March 27, Burton was spotted by deputies heading south on U.S. 61. Law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop, but Burton allegedly fled. A prior news release said deputies attempted to use spike strips to stop Burton but were unsuccessful.
The pursuit continued from Fruitland to the southern portion of Cape Girardeau, where deputies lost Burton.
The 26-year-old is expected to face additional charges stemming from the March 27 incident.
