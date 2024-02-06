Local law enforcement arrest chase suspect in Cape

A suspect who evaded law enforcement during a chase last week was taken into custody by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Thursday, April 6.

Austin Burton, 26, was arrested by deputies -- with help from federal and other local agencies -- at a residence in south Cape Girardeau Thursday afternoon. He had an active state warrant for alleged felony possession and delivery of a controlled substance.

Burton was on a federal release but allegedly violated that release by possessing a firearm as a felon.