As the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to mourn the loss of officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, local law enforcement leaders in Cape Girardeau County are paying their own respects to the fallen officer and his family.
The workout board in the Cape Girardeau Police Department is dedicated to fallen officers, and workouts for the month of September will now honor the life and sacrifices of Bohannon, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
“It is a way for our officers to stay fit for duty while simultaneously honoring and remembering a brother or sister who was killed in the line of duty,” Hann stated. “Unfortunately, we have had to update this memorial workout wall far too often recently.”
Bohannon, 29, died Sunday, a day after he was shot in the head while responding to a report of a shooting. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
Another officer was shot in the leg on the same call and is expected to survive.
Cape Girardeau police officers regularly move to continue their careers at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, according to Hann. Currently, about half a dozen officers who have left the Cape Girardeau Police Department in recent years now work in the St. Louis area.
“The Cape Girardeau Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Officer Bohannon,” Hann stated. “The City of St. Louis and the profession of Law Enforcement as a whole lost a great public servant. By all accounts, Officer Bohannon was a force for good and became an Officer to make the changes that he wanted to see in his own community.”
Condolences were also expressed on behalf of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office by Lt. Sean Adams and publicly on social media.
“The loss of Officer Bohannon or any officer is a tragedy and is a reminder of the dangers we face daily,” Adams stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Bohannon, his family and friends, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.”
Jackson police chief James Humphreys stated Bohannon’s death, along with the in-the-line-of-duty deaths of 172 other officers this year, is something that weighs heavily on an officer’s mind.
“39 of those deaths were officers murdered by gunfire or ran over by suspects,” Humphreys stated. “It takes a great toll on your emotions and well-being each and every day to put on the uniform and have the constant thought of ... Will it be me today?”
Speaking on behalf of his department, Humphreys said the Jackson Police Department honors officer Bohannon, his family and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department during this tragic time.
“Rest in Peace Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon,” Humphreys stated. “We will take it from here sir.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
