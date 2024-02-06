As the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to mourn the loss of officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, local law enforcement leaders in Cape Girardeau County are paying their own respects to the fallen officer and his family.

The workout board in the Cape Girardeau Police Department is dedicated to fallen officers, and workouts for the month of September will now honor the life and sacrifices of Bohannon, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

“It is a way for our officers to stay fit for duty while simultaneously honoring and remembering a brother or sister who was killed in the line of duty,” Hann stated. “Unfortunately, we have had to update this memorial workout wall far too often recently.”

Bohannon, 29, died Sunday, a day after he was shot in the head while responding to a report of a shooting. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Another officer was shot in the leg on the same call and is expected to survive.

Cape Girardeau police officers regularly move to continue their careers at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, according to Hann. Currently, about half a dozen officers who have left the Cape Girardeau Police Department in recent years now work in the St. Louis area.

“The Cape Girardeau Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Officer Bohannon,” Hann stated. “The City of St. Louis and the profession of Law Enforcement as a whole lost a great public servant. By all accounts, Officer Bohannon was a force for good and became an Officer to make the changes that he wanted to see in his own community.”